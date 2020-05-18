UAE extends night curfew by two hours ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

You are here

A general view of Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The curfew, which currently runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., would start at 8 p.m. as of Wednesday
  • The renewed restrictions will also cover the Eid Al-Fitr holiday
DUBAI: The UAE will extend a nightly curfew by two hours starting this week after reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The curfew, which currently runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., would start at 8 p.m. as of Wednesday until further notice, Saif Al-Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said on Monday.
The renewed restrictions will also cover the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which is set to start on either May 22 or 23. 
Malls and shopping centers would be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the changes, Al-Daheri said.
Supermarkets can continue to operate 24 hours, as well as restaurants, which can continue to provide takeaway meals. 
Authorities urged people to avoid handing out “Eideya” money – a sum given to children in celebration of Eid - to avoid physical contact with money where possible. It is advised to use electronic transfer instead.
The UAE on Monday reported 832 new infections and four deaths from the virus to take its overall count to 24,190 cases with 224 deaths.

Human Rights Watch condemns Qatar prison conditions as COVID-19 sweeps through inmates

Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Human Rights Watch condemns Qatar prison conditions as COVID-19 sweeps through inmates

Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A COVID-19 outbreak has swept through Qatar’s main prison prompting calls for urgent measures to protect inmates and staff. 

Human Rights Watch said Monday that crowded and unsanitary conditions at Doha central prison were exacerbating the situation.

The group urged Qatar to reduce prison populations and ensure  prisoners have access to adequate medical care along with masks, sanitizers, and gloves.

“Qatari authorities should move quickly to avoid wider spread of coronavirus that risks infecting prisoners, prison staff, and Doha residents,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “Qatar can start by releasing vulnerable prisoners such as older people and those held for low-level or nonviolent offenses and by ensuring that the remaining prisoners have adequate access to medical care.”

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Qatar Doha Human Rights Watch

