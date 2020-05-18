UAE extends night curfew by two hours ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

DUBAI: The UAE will extend a nightly curfew by two hours starting this week after reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The curfew, which currently runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., would start at 8 p.m. as of Wednesday until further notice, Saif Al-Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said on Monday.
The renewed restrictions will also cover the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which is set to start on either May 22 or 23.
Malls and shopping centers would be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the changes, Al-Daheri said.
Supermarkets can continue to operate 24 hours, as well as restaurants, which can continue to provide takeaway meals.
Authorities urged people to avoid handing out “Eideya” money – a sum given to children in celebration of Eid - to avoid physical contact with money where possible. It is advised to use electronic transfer instead.
The UAE on Monday reported 832 new infections and four deaths from the virus to take its overall count to 24,190 cases with 224 deaths.
