UAE extends night curfew by two hours ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

Human Rights Watch condemns Qatar prison conditions as COVID-19 sweeps through inmates

LONDON: A COVID-19 outbreak has swept through Qatar’s main prison prompting calls for urgent measures to protect inmates and staff.

Human Rights Watch said Monday that crowded and unsanitary conditions at Doha central prison were exacerbating the situation.

The group urged Qatar to reduce prison populations and ensure prisoners have access to adequate medical care along with masks, sanitizers, and gloves.

“Qatari authorities should move quickly to avoid wider spread of coronavirus that risks infecting prisoners, prison staff, and Doha residents,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “Qatar can start by releasing vulnerable prisoners such as older people and those held for low-level or nonviolent offenses and by ensuring that the remaining prisoners have adequate access to medical care.”