You are here

  • Home
  • Done deal: ‘War crime’ general gets promoted

Done deal: ‘War crime’ general gets promoted

Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, left, walks at his headquarters in Sheberghan on July 28, 2016. (Files/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqcmx

Updated 20 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Done deal: ‘War crime’ general gets promoted

  • Scores of lawmakers sign petition protesting decision
Updated 20 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: An Afghan commander accused of war crimes has been promoted to the rank of marshal as a result of negotiations that led to a power-sharing deal signed on Sunday between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his key political rival Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum is a controversial figure on the country’s political stage. The warlord from the Uzbek community has been accused of human rights abuses stretching back to the civil war in the 1990s, and the International Criminal Court pursued a case against him.
His militias were accused of deliberately allowing 2,000 Taliban prisoners, who had surrendered to him, to suffocate in shipping containers after the Taliban government was ousted in 2001.
Dostum sided with Ghani during the 2014 presidential election, helping him to gain the support of Afghan Uzbeks. Dostum served as his vice president until 2016.
However he was sidelined by Ghani following accusations that he had ordered his militia to kidnap, torture and rape a political rival, Ahmad Eschi. The US and the European Union pressed the Afghan government to investigate the case.
Dostum went into exile but returned to Afghanistan in 2018 under a deal with the government that granted him safe passage in the wake of unrest among his fellow Uzbeks.
He became one of Abdullah’s key backers upon his return, supporting him in September’s presidential poll, and his promotion was one of the conditions set by Abdullah to reach Sunday’s agreement with Ghani. 
Habiba Danesh, a member of parliament, said: “The promotion of Dostum has been debated in parliament; some support it and some not. Scores of lawmakers have signed a petition letter against his promotion.”

BACKGROUND

Dostum’s has been accused of human rights abuses stretching back to the Afghan civil war in the 1990s. His promotion was one of the conditions set by Abdullah to reach agreement with Ghani.

“He is accused of human rights abuses, cases have been filed against him in local courts and at the International Criminal Court,” said Baktash Eschi, the lawmaker-son of Ahmad Eschi.
“We are concerned about the future of rule of law in our country and feel sad that Dostum is being promoted to the rank of marshal. The world bragged of promoting democracy and human rights here and now we have this happening and they are silent.”
“If you are powerful, you are above the law in Afghanistan and have perfect immunity  … no matter what you have done,” Wahed Faqiri, an analyst, told Arab News.
The power-sharing deal that Ghani signed with Abdullah, his main rival in the presidential election, ended months of unprecedented political turmoil amid an escalation of Taliban attacks.
In late March the US threatened to cut $1 billion of aid for the country if Ghani and Abdullah failed to form a single government.
Under Sunday’s agreement Abdullah will lead a council for peace talks with the Taliban, while his allies will hold positions in the Afghan cabinet, including key ministries, and will appoint governors as well.
Kabul-Taliban peace negotiations have been expected since the US signed an accord with the insurgents in February, which called for the gradual withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the release of Taliban prisoners in exchange for Afghan government security forces held by the group.
The deal required the prisoner exchange program to be concluded by March 10, following which both parties were to start the so-called intra-Afghan talks for a sustainable ceasefire and to decide on a future political roadmap for Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Special
World
Taliban claim responsibility for deadly attack in east Afghanistan
Special
World
Newborn babies among 40 dead as militant attacks rock Afghanistan

Pakistan denies its US envoy said India should engage with Taliban

Ambassador Asad Khan. (Supplied)
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan denies its US envoy said India should engage with Taliban

  • The Pakistani envoy has not said that they (India and the Taliban) should engage
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan denied on Sunday that its envoy to Washington had said that India should engage with the Taliban, after Reuters quoted Ambassador Asad Khan in a news report.
On Saturday, a Reuters report headline stated: “India should talk to Taliban if Delhi feels it will bolster peace push,” and attributed the statement to the Pakistani ambassador.
“The ambassador did not say what the news headline implies. Pakistan’s views on India’s role are well known,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokeswoman, Aisha Farooqui, told Arab News.
Pakistan and India have been to war three times since they won independence from the British in 1947. Over the years, Pakistan has gained influence over the Taliban.
“The Pakistani envoy has not said that they (India and the Taliban) should engage. Rather, he was saying it is their (India’s) decision,” Farooqui said. “Even the Taliban have expressed their viewpoint on the subject.”
“This is the time to focus on the earliest commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations rather than dwell on any extraneous issue,”
she said.

FASTFACT

A Reuters news report attributed the quote to Ambassador Asad Khan on Saturday.

Earlier, in an interview with the Indian newspaper The Hindu, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had said an India-Taliban engagement would be “appropriate.”
When asked to respond to the statement, Ambassador Khan told Reuters: “It is for India to respond to that suggestion.”
“If India feels that their engagement is going to help the peace process, then we would defer to their judgment. But it’s not for us to sit in judgment on what they should do or they shouldn’t do,” Reuters further quoted the ambassador.
On Sunday, in a separate interview with Azam, an Afghan media outlet, the Taliban lashed out at New Delhi and accused it of playing a “negative role” in Afghanistan.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar and head of the negotiating team with the US, was quoted as saying: “If the Indian government wants to take positive steps in the Afghan peace process and in rebuilding a new Afghanistan, we are counting on it.”
He went on to say that for 40 years in Afghanistan, India had “played a negative role and maintained economic, military and political ties with a ‘corrupt’ group instead of the nation.”
Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary, told Arab News that New Delhi had no constructive role to play in the Afghanistan peace process.
“India has no political role in Afghanistan. They have played a negative role there to harm Pakistan,” he said. “Americans want to give India some role but it is unlikely that the Taliban will accept it in any capacity.”

Topics: India Pakistan

Related

World
India’s capital reopens public transport as nearby Chinese-owned factory is hit by outbreak

Latest updates

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies
Done deal: ‘War crime’ general gets promoted
Tragedy of Saudi medic in Makkah, dead from coronavirus at 43
Pakistan denies its US envoy said India should engage with Taliban
Tanker attack shows pirates still a threat: Experts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.