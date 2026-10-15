BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that it was crucial to give Ukraine all the means it needs to defend and protect its civilian ⁠population and its infrastructure, ⁠after he met in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A very substantive meeting with President of France @EmmanuelMacron. We appreciate that France is helping as much as possible to find ways to respond to Russian escalation. During our meeting, Russia launched yet another vile drone strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Lutsk. There are power outages in the city. Unfortunately, this kind of blatant and vile Russian terror has been taking place almost constantly these days. Russia has demonstratively disregarded the American President’s proposal for an energy ceasefire. And now it is taking advantage of problems with Starlink operations to cause maximum destruction to everything that sustains everyday life. Emmanuel and I discussed various ways to counter this. In particular, new packages to strengthen our combat aviation will be provided this month. We are also accelerating work on European anti-ballistic defense – FREYJA needs to become operational by the end of the year. I am grateful to Emmanuel – all the weaponry production licenses France promised Ukraine have already been obtained. It is important to implement this promptly at the team level. Thank you, France! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 15, 2026

Zelensky, writing on Telegram, described his ⁠conversation with Macron as “very much to the point” and said Ukraine valued France for “helping as much as possible to find responses to Russian escalation.”

Zelensky said France would be providing more assistance ⁠for Ukraine’s ⁠aviation in the coming month and both sides were keen to speed up work on the FREYJA project for a European anti-ballistic missile defense system.