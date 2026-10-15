LONDON: More than 300 international speakers, experts and media professionals will participate in over 150 sessions and workshops at the 6th annual Saudi Media Forum next year, the president of the event, Mohammed Al-Harthi, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the annual television industry trade show, MIPCOM, in the French city of Cannes, he said the forum aimed to bring together media organizations, investors and creators, and encourage partnerships and investment amid a rapidly changing environment in the global media industry.

Organizers announced in July that the next Saudi Media Forum would take place from Feb. 1-3 next year. It will once again take place in Riyadh, under the patronage of King Salman. The focus of the event will be on digital transformation, sustainability and the development of media talent, with insights from media leaders, policymakers and experts worldwide.

Three other media events will take place alongside the forum: the Future of Media Exhibition; the 3rd Media Innovation Camp; and the Production Market, a specialized business platform.

“Saudi Media Forum continues to develop its activities to become a sustainable international platform that extends beyond the scope of an annual conference,” Al-Harthi said.

“Saudi Arabia possesses significant capabilities, wise leadership, well-established institutions and a clear vision for the future, strengthening its ability to address crises and challenges of varying levels and complexity.”