UAE company develops rapid COVID-19 testing technology

DUBAI: A UAE company has developed a laser-based testing equipment that identifies coronavirus patients in seconds, further enabling the country’s aggressive screening program.

QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of International Holdings Company, has been testing its diagnostic equipment and recently was deployed on a large-scale trial.

“With the first 1,000 tests, we refined our experiment and then applied it to the rest of the trials,” said Dr Pramod Kumar, who leads the team of researchers at QuantLase, in a report from state news agency WAM.

“The process passed through several stages, and most recently was being trialed on a large scale, in line with current testing procedures.”

QuantLase hopes to be able to roll out the product in the market in a few months, Dr Kumar added.