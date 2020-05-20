You are here

UAE company develops rapid COVID-19 testing technology

The UAE has been aggressively pursuing mass testing of residents and nationals for COVID-19. (AFP)
  • QuantLase hopes to be able to roll out the product in the market in a few months
DUBAI: A UAE company has developed a laser-based testing equipment that identifies coronavirus patients in seconds, further enabling the country’s aggressive screening program.

QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of International Holdings Company, has been testing its diagnostic equipment and recently was deployed on a large-scale trial.

“With the first 1,000 tests, we refined our experiment and then applied it to the rest of the trials,” said Dr Pramod Kumar, who leads the team of researchers at QuantLase, in a report from state news agency WAM.

“The process passed through several stages, and most recently was being trialed on a large scale, in line with current testing procedures.”

QuantLase hopes to be able to roll out the product in the market in a few months, Dr Kumar added.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

UAE reports 873 new coronavirus infections

  • 1,214 people infected with coronavirus have fully recovered
DUBAI: The UAE reported 873 new coronavirus infections, bringing the caseload to 25,063 as the country aggressively pursues testing for early detection particularly of individuals who had prior contact with active COVID-19 cases.

About 1,214 people infected with the virus have also fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,791, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention in a report from state news agency WAM.

There were, however, three more fatalities from coronavirus-related complications overnight, pushing the death toll in the UAE to 227.

The UAE earlier adjusted its national disinfection program, which is now at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., from its previous 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. timings. The country likewise revised its regulations and fines for those who violate COVID-19 restrictions, with some reaching as high as Dh50,000 for companies who do not abide with the closure of their business and also for individuals who break their home quarantines.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

