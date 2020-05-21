You are here

  • Home
  • Angola’s oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms

Angola’s oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms

Angola is Africa’s second-largest oil producer, and was expected to have the continent’s largest number of offshore rigs drilling before the coronavirus affected demand, especially in China. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p778q

Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

Angola’s oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms

  • Oil price crash prompts majors to idle all drilling rigs
Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has done in a handful of months what a 27-year civil war did not: Brought oil drilling to a halt in Angola, Africa’s second-largest oil producer.

The consequences could be grave for a poor country that relies heavily on oil revenues and is saddled with debts that exceed its economic output.

The halt in oil exploration, which has not been previously reported, could represent a setback for one of the most ambitious economic reform drives on the continent, aimed at cleaning up corruption and attracting foreign money. It comes as Angola seeks buyers in its push to privatise state energy assets, which is central to the reform process.

An oil price crash last month to two-decade lows has prompted all international energy majors operating in Angola — Total, Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP and Eni — to idle or ditch their drilling rigs, according to company sources, Refinitiv ship-tracking data and industry experts.

France’s Total, responsible for almost half of Angola’s oil output, told Reuters it would not drill for more oil for now due to the coronavirus crisis, instead focusing on current production.

“We have suspended all our drilling activities like all other operators in Angola,” it said.

Sarah McLean, senior analyst at IHS Markit, said it was the first time since its records began in 1984 that Angola had not had a single rig drilling. The London–based information provider had expected at least 10 rigs to be operating there by the end of 2020, the highest number for any African nation this year. The Angolan finance ministry and president’s office did not respond to Reuters requests for comment, nor did state oil giant Sonangol, which works in partnership with the foreign oil majors.

Angola’s prospects looked bright going into 2020.

Energy majors increased their exposure to Angola in the wake of reforms to investment laws by President João Lourenço, who took power after almost four decades of rule by Jose Eduardo dos Santos, and greater transparency at Sonangol.

They planned to operate more drilling ships in Angola than anywhere on the continent to tap tantalizing new offshore discoveries this year. Then COVID-19 struck.

As global demand fell off a cliff amid lockdowns, oil companies lopped billions from planned spending. Angola, with its relatively high-cost offshore fields, was among the first on the chopping block. Reduced demand from the virus’s first victim, China — the top destination for Angolan oil — also hit the country hard.

Total, in a bad portent, had already canceled one drill ship after a March 7 technical problem. The vessel is now parked off the Canary Islands, according to Refinitiv tracking data.

The French producer has since idled three other drill ships; Transocean Skyros and Maersk Voyager were sent to docks at the capital Luanda while Seadrill West Gemini lies dormant at Walvis Bay in Namibia, the tracking data shows.

Total did not comment on specific ships, but said it hoped to restart gradually “as soon as the situation allows.”

US major Chevron canceled its contract with rig supplier Valaris, in late March, and parked the drill ship, Valaris 109, in the capital. A Chevron spokesman said it would continue “cost-managed production” at existing fields.

Meanwhile, two offshore discoveries which Italy’s Eni described as “significant” last year are now on ice, the company told Reuters.

US firm ExxonMobil and the UK’s BP, the other oil majors in Angola, have also canceled planned drilling until at least 2021. Both declined to comment.

Any time would be bad for Angola’s drilling to dry up. Yet the crisis comes at a key juncture for its reform drive, which it is counting on to help improve living standards for the population of over 32 million. According to the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative’s global poverty index, about a third of Angolans live in “severe poverty.”

The country is seeking to attract investors for a sweeping privatization program of state assets including energy assets like parts of Sonangol, but also ports, banks and telecoms firms. The program, launched last August, had already got off to a rocky start.

Angola has yet to sell any major assets of Sonangol, which its petroleum minister described as a sprawling “octopus.” Several assets scheduled for sale last year have yet to be tendered, while the only announced purchases have been of a slaughterhouse firm and farm complex which netted $35 million from local buyers in April.

Angola was aiming to shed smaller assets before privatising 30 percent of the whole Sonangol group via an IPO in 2022. That timeline, always ambitious, now seems unlikely, according to Nick Branson, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

“The idea of a Sonangol IPO just seems hopelessly optimistic,” he said.

“There are so many moving parts and such a lack of appetite for these sort of transactions anyway. Look at how long it took Saudi Aramco,” he added, citing the long struggle by Saudi Arabia to privatise their state oil firm amid flagging prices.

Despite its problems, Angola has announced the tendering of state-owned bank BCI and parts of Sonangol’s ports and logistics businesses in recent weeks.

Gonçalo Falcão, a Brazil-based partner in UK-based law firm Mayer Brown, which advises potential buyers on aspects of the privatization drive, said the government would not settle for a fire sale.

“It’s still to be seen how many competitive bidders emerge,” he said, noting the state could postpone tenders if it deems offers too low.

“They’re trying to send a message that, okay, we’re struggling, but we will continue going forward with our plans because we’re a reliable country and we’ve made a huge effort to make our companies transparent and reduce corruption.”

President Lourenço has been seeking to tackle a troubled legacy after Angola clawed its way out of a 1975-2002 civil war, one of the world’s longest. The country is ranked as one of the world’s most corrupt, in 146th place on a list of 183 countries, according to Transparency International.

After he took power in 2017, he moved to remove dos Santos’s children from key roles. Dos Santos’s daughter, Isabel, had been running Sonangol, while his son, Jose Filomeno — now on trial — had run the sovereign wealth fund.

Despite Angola earning praise for its anti-corruption drive, the economy — which draws a third of state revenues from oil — was in a precarious position before the pandemic.

The country received a record $3.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund last year. It also owes billions to China and holds the largest single bilateral debt burden in sub-Saharan Africa, where it is the number 3 economy.

Its debt-to-GDP ratio has climbed to the highest in around two decades, above 100 percent, and servicing its borrowings eat up $9 billion a year.

“The Angolan state owns a major universe of companies — telecom companies, water companies, electricity,” said Falcão of Mayer Brown. “I wouldn’t say they are desperate, but keen to make revenue, and they think a good investment opportunity six months ago would still be a good investment today.”

Topics: Angola COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Angola battles to revive oil exploration as output declines
Business & Economy
Angola to launch big oil block under shadow of OPEC cuts

Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

Updated 21 May 2020
Arab News

Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

  • Turkey needs additional outside assistance, expert tells Arab News
Updated 21 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Turkey tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion on the basis of existing currency arrangements in a bid to help steady the Turkish lira on Wednesday.

Turkey has also reportedly been seeking new or expanded swap lines with the US, the UK, China and Japan to forestall a potential currency spiral as the lira reached a record low earlier this month along with a depletion in the Central Bank’s net FX reserves.

However, Turkey has not yet reached an agreement with any of the G20 central banks with which it has been negotiating. Despite Qatar increasing its swap-line limit from $5 billion to $15 billion to enable Turkey to increase its foreign currency reserves, the Turkish economy remains in trouble. 

Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the increase of the swap line from Qatar is unlikely to have a major impact.

“I think Turkey needs additional outside assistance — either G20 swaps or to resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the moment they are just buying time with the move to hike import tariffs,” he told Arab News.

Experts say that Turkey’s relatively high foreign debt obligations pushed it to diversify its overseas search for external funding rather than approaching the IMF. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be keen to avoid having to deal with the IMF, having repeatedly criticized its predecessors for doing so.

Over the past few months, Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves have fallen to under $10 billion. The current free fall in the lira’s value has only added to the country’s financial woes.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president, political risk advisory at London-based Teneo, says that the $10 billion increase in its swap lines with Qatar only buys Turkey a little more time.

“These are the usual tricks that show the officials remain in denial,” he told Arab News. “It shows how reluctant policymakers are to face reality.”

Topics: Qatar Turkey

Related

Business & Economy
Suspension of lira transactions by European banks hints at trouble to come
Middle-East
Turkey seeks global funding help to gird against lira shock

Latest updates

In Baghdad’s new Ramadan rhythm, calls to pray and keep COVID-19 away
Rights groups slam Singapore’s ‘callous’ use of Zoom app in handing down death sentence
Saudi youngsters slam ‘cringing’ quality of Ramadan TV shows
Saudi Arabia remains major aid provider for Palestinians
What We Are Reading Today: Modeling Populations of Adaptive Individuals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.