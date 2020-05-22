UAE confirms 894 new coronavirus cases

You are here

The ministry urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission. (File/AFP)
  • The ministry confirmed four new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 237
  • Dubai Airports said that all scheduled flights will operate from the airport’s Terminal 3
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 894 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting additional 43,000 tests, raising the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 26,898, the health ministry said in a report from state news agency WAM.
The ministry has also confirmed four new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 237. It added that 946 people have also recovered from COVID-19, raising the number of recovered patients in the state to 12,755.
The ministry urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission.
Meanwhile, Dubai Airports said in a statement that all scheduled flights will operate from the airport’s Terminal 3, and passengers must wear appropriate protective equipment and must be at the airport four hours before their flight.
Dubai Airports added that passengers without confirmed tickets or without protective items and those who arrive earlier than four hours before their scheduled flights would be denied entry to the terminal.
Passengers were also encouraged to take note of curfew timings and have their tickets available when required by the Dubai Police.

The UAE earlier imposed tighter curfews in industrial areas and workers’ accommodations, which start from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., to give way for the implementation of National Disinfection Program.
The interior and human resource ministry have urged residents living in the said areas not to leave their homes during the curfew period, except when necessary, to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

DUBAI: Amid the coronavirus pandemic’s withering effect on economies including of behemoths such as China and Germany, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is calling anew for peace in conflict areas to address the virus particularly in countries where weak health care systems can be overwhelmed.

May 22, 2020, Friday (All times in GMT)

06:56Britain is to introduce 14 days quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed on Friday and said ministers would give further details later.

05:42 – The United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres is again urging all parties to conflicts to respond to his call for a global cease-fire to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to the more than 20,000 civilians killed or injured in attacks in 10 countries last year and millions more forced from their homes.

05:21 – China dropped its annual growth target for the first time and pledged more government spending as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the world’s second-biggest economy, setting a somber tone to this year’s meeting of parliament.

Above, custpmers wearing protective face masks look at smartphones on display at Huawei flagship store in Shenzhen, China on May 19, 2020. (AFP)

05:11Tax revenues of the German government and the 16 federal states declined by 23.5 percent in April from a year earlier to around $43 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry’s monthly report showed.

04:51Thailand reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

04:19Jordan’s public sector employees are in for a shorter working period from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

04:08 – The UAE recorded 894 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting additional 43,000 tests, raising the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 26,898.

04:06Australia’s most populous state said restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes, restaurants and pubs to have up to 50 seated patrons as efforts to revive the stalled economy pick up pace.

