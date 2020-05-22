You are here

  • Home
  • China drops GDP goal as parliament opens, coronavirus slams economy

China drops GDP goal as parliament opens, coronavirus slams economy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told parliament, above, a specific target for economic growth for 2020 was not set mainly because the global epidemic situation and economic and trade situation were very uncertain. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcvdn

Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

China drops GDP goal as parliament opens, coronavirus slams economy

  • First time China has not set a target for gross domestic product since 1990
  • China is targeting a 2020 budget deficit of at least 3.6 percent of GDP
Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: China dropped its annual growth target for the first time on Friday and pledged more government spending as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the world’s second-biggest economy, setting a somber tone to this year’s meeting of parliament.
The omission from Premier Li Keqiang’s work report marks the first time China has not set a target for gross domestic product (GDP) since the government began publishing such goals in 1990.
The economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter, the first contraction in decades, hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
“We have not set a specific target for economic growth for the year, mainly because the global epidemic situation and economic and trade situation are very uncertain, and China’s development is facing some unpredictable factors,” Li said at the start of parliament.
Domestic consumption, investment and exports are falling, and the pressure on employment is rising significantly, while financial risks are mounting, he warned.
China has set a target to create over 9 million urban jobs this year, according to Li’s report, down from a goal of at least 11 million in 2019 and the lowest since 2013.
Ahead of the National People’s Congress, the week-long meeting of the largely rubber-stamp parliament, China’s top leaders have promised to boost stimulus to bolster the economy amid rising worries job losses could threaten social stability.
Beijing is also planning security legislation for Hong Kong, which Li said will provide a “sound” legal system and enforcement mechanisms but which critics say could curb autonomy in the city.
The move drew warnings from the United States, falls on Asian stock markets and calls among Hong Kong activists for protests in the former British colony.
China is targeting a 2020 budget deficit of at least 3.6 percent of GDP, above last year’s 2.8 percent, and fixed the quota on local-government special bond issuance at $527 billion, up from $302.8 billion, according to Li.
The government will issue $140 billion in special treasury bonds this year, the first such issuance. It will transfer $281.7 billion raised from the bigger 2020 budget deficit and special anti-coronavirus treasury bonds to local governments, Li said.
Local government bonds could be used to fund infrastructure projects, while special treasury bonds could be used to support firms and regions hit by the outbreak.

Topics: economy China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
China to enact first civil code as investment slows
World
Top China expert warns of potential second coronavirus wave

Lufthansa bailout talks hit snag, drag on

Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Lufthansa bailout talks hit snag, drag on

  • Dispute means there will be a further delay to the rescue package
Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Talks over a $9.9 billion German government bailout of Lufthansa have hit a snag and will continue over the weekend, a German newspaper reported on Friday.
The issue involves a demand from the government that Lufthansa accept delivery of all planes it has ordered from Airbus, putting a significant financial burden on the troubled airline group, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed sources.
The planes would cost the ailing carrier more than $5.5 billion in the coming three to four years, which Handelsblatt said would make the airline’s recovery practically impossible.
The dispute means there will be a further delay to the rescue package. A meeting of Lufthansa’s supervisory board, which was due to discuss the terms on Friday, has been postponed until Monday, the report said.
A German government spokeswoman, when asked about the report, said there was no update on the issue. Lufthansa earlier Friday also declined to comment on the status of talks.
Lufthansa, seeking to weather the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be a protracted travel slump, had said on Thursday it was in advanced talks that would see Germany take a 20 percent stake.
German cabin crew union UFO said on Friday it was “regrettable” that negotiations with the government did not appear to involve provisions to preserve jobs.
“We would really wish that the government, when it provides money to help Lufthansa, would also help the employees,” UFO spokesman Nicoley Baublies told Reuters TV.
UFO members were prepared to accept hardship but only if jobs could be preserved, he said.

Topics: aviation Lufthansa Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Lufthansa to freeze hiring, cut costs over coronavirus
Business & Economy
Lufthansa: German airline not open to Qatar investment

Latest updates

The mathematical model Pakistan is using to predict the course of COVID-19
India, UAE and UK among most searched Eid destinations in Saudi Arabia
Lufthansa bailout talks hit snag, drag on
LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic hits major economies as infection cases rise further
UAE-based influencer creates face mask straps for frontline workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.