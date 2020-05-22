You are here

Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus deaths

Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections rose to 326,448 after a record daily ruse of 8,894 cases. Above, a resident enjoys a sunny day at the Ostankino Pond in Moscow on May 20, 2020. (AP)
Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

  • Country’s coronavirus crisis response center reported 8,894 new coronavirus cases
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 150 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, taking the country’s official nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,249.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response center reported 8,894 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 326,448.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died

Updated 9 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died

  • Kante is best known for his dance song Yeke Yeke, which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988
  • Nicknamed the electronic griot — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70
CONAKRY: Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry, his son Balla Kante told AFP.
Kante is best known for his dance song “Yeke Yeke,” which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988.
Nicknamed the “electronic griot” — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70 after succumbing to untreated health problems.

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” Balla Kante said.
“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before,” he added.
Kante played guitar, the kora harp and balafon, in addition to being a singer.

Topics: Guinea Mory Kante Yeke Yeke

