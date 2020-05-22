MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 150 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, taking the country’s official nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,249.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response center reported 8,894 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 326,448.
Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus deaths
https://arab.news/2j9dc
Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus deaths
- Country’s coronavirus crisis response center reported 8,894 new coronavirus cases
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 150 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, taking the country’s official nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,249.