India central bank slashes rates, warns of contraction

India, Asia’s third-largest economy, was struggling to gain traction with sluggish growth, record unemployment and banks reluctant to lend even before the coronavirus lockdown started. (Reuters)
Updated 22 May 2020
AFP

  • ‘The impact of coronavirus is turning out to be more than expected’
  • ‘GDP growth is estimated to remain in negative territory in 2021’
MUMBAI: India’s central bank slashed interest rates on Friday in an effort to contain the economic fallout of the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown and warned the economy could contract this year.
Even before almost all activity shut down in late March, Asia’s third-largest economy was struggling to gain traction with sluggish growth, record unemployment and banks reluctant to lend.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, by 40 basis points to 4.0 percent, the second cut this year.
“The impact of coronavirus is turning out to be more than expected. GDP growth is estimated to remain in negative territory in 2021,” bank governor Shaktikanta Das told an online news conference.
“RBI will continue to be vigilant and will take whatever measures are needed to be taken due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Das added.
The RBI also lowered the reverse repo rate, the rate at which it borrows from commercial banks, by 40 basis points.
The bank had cut the repo rate by 75 basis points in March as fears grew over the spread of the virus in the country of 1.3 billion people.
Recent data have also set alarm bells ringing.
Last month the purchasing managers index (PMI) of activity in the services sector suffered its sharpest contraction since it began in 2005, while inflation soared to 8.6 percent.
Das said the global economy was headed toward a recession because of coronavirus-induced disruptions to supply chains.
India witnessed its steepest decline in trade in April, he added, with exports and imports both slumping around 60 percent.
Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) stimulus package — 10 percent of the country’s GDP — to boost the battered economy.
Virus infections in India surged past 110,000 this week, with Mumbai — the worst-hit city — accounting for more than a fifth of the cases. Friday.

Lufthansa bailout talks hit snag, drag on

FRANKFURT: Talks over a $9.9 billion German government bailout of Lufthansa have hit a snag and will continue over the weekend, a German newspaper reported on Friday.
The issue involves a demand from the government that Lufthansa accept delivery of all planes it has ordered from Airbus, putting a significant financial burden on the troubled airline group, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed sources.
The planes would cost the ailing carrier more than $5.5 billion in the coming three to four years, which Handelsblatt said would make the airline’s recovery practically impossible.
The dispute means there will be a further delay to the rescue package. A meeting of Lufthansa’s supervisory board, which was due to discuss the terms on Friday, has been postponed until Monday, the report said.
A German government spokeswoman, when asked about the report, said there was no update on the issue. Lufthansa earlier Friday also declined to comment on the status of talks.
Lufthansa, seeking to weather the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be a protracted travel slump, had said on Thursday it was in advanced talks that would see Germany take a 20 percent stake.
German cabin crew union UFO said on Friday it was “regrettable” that negotiations with the government did not appear to involve provisions to preserve jobs.
“We would really wish that the government, when it provides money to help Lufthansa, would also help the employees,” UFO spokesman Nicoley Baublies told Reuters TV.
UFO members were prepared to accept hardship but only if jobs could be preserved, he said.

