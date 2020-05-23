Sudan to establish police force to protect health workers

You are here

Sudanese medical laboratory students prepare sterilisers to combat the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, on April 14, 2020 in Khartoum. (File/AFP)
  • The move came after doctors across the country threatened Thursday to go on strike to pressure authorities to provide protection for health workers and facilities
  • The government will introduce a draft bill to provide protection to health workers, an official statement said
CAIRO: Sudan's transitional authorities are working to create a police force to protect health facilities, the prime minister's office said Saturday, as attacks against health workers and hospitals increase amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The move came after doctors across the country threatened Thursday to go on strike to pressure authorities to provide protection for health workers and facilities.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok met with representatives of doctors on Friday to find “decisive and strict solutions” to “the phenomenon of repeated attacks on health workers," his office said in a statement.
The government will introduce a draft bill to provide protection to health workers, the statement said.
At least two dozen attacks on health care workers and facilities have taken place in the past two months across the country, according to a tally by the Sudan Doctors’ committee. The group is part of the protest movement that last year helped oust longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.
In one instance last month, a riot erupted at a hospital in the city Omdurman, across the Nile River from the capital, Khartoum, when a rumor spread that it would take coronavirus patients. Police arrested several people who tried to attack the building.
On Thursday alone, there were at least three attacks on health workers and facilities in Khartoum that led to a temporary suspension of services at a hospital there, the committee said.
Sudan has reported at least 63 deaths from COVID-19 among around 3,380 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the disease.
Sudan’s health care system has been weakened by decades of war and sanctions. The country is still reeling from last year’s uprising that toppled al-Bashir.
Meanwhile, a handful of young people took to the streets in Khartoum on Saturday on the first anniversary of the deadly dispersal of a protest camp in in the last days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last year. The protesters torched tires but there were no clashes reported between protesters and security forces.
Footage circulated online showed some protesters practicing social distancing or wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the virus.
The violent beak-up last year of the protest camp outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum was an alarming turn of events in the standoff between the military and civilian protesters. The protesters had been holding a sit-in to pressure the military council to hand power over to civilians after al-Bashir ouster.
The protesters say at least 128 people were killed and hundreds wounded during the sit-in dispersal and the subsequent crackdown. However, military-backed health authorities say only 87 died, including security forces.
Later, the generals and the protesters reached a power-sharing deal that established a joint military-civilian sovereign council that would lead Sudan toward elections.

Gaza reports 1st virus-related death amid fears of outbreak

Updated 59 min 25 sec ago
AP

Gaza reports 1st virus-related death amid fears of outbreak

  • The Gaza Strip's dense population and fragile medical infrastructure makes it particularly vulnerable to the pandemic
Updated 59 min 25 sec ago
AP

GAZA CITY: The crowded Gaza Strip recorded its first death from the coronavirus on Saturday, officials said, amid fears an outbreak could paralyze the territory’s already overstretched health care system.
The Palestinian health ministry said the deceased was a 77-year-old woman who had underlying health problems and had been placed at a special field hospital near the Rafah border crossing point upon arriving from Egypt.
Gaza’s authorities, led by the militant group Hamas, reported 35 confirmed new cases this week, bringing the total to 55. All of the infected have been in designated quarantine and isolation facilities hosting returnees from abroad. There were no reports of community transmission of the virus.
Gaza’s health care system is fraying under the weight of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, internal Palestinian division and repeated wars and skirmishes between Israel and Palestinian militant groups.
Home to 2 million people, the Gaza Strip has only a little over 60 ventilators and a chronic shortage of medication.
Since mid-March, Hamas has enforced mandatory quarantining at hotels, clinics and schools for all residents returning via Israel and Egypt. With the recent spike of cases, Hamas said it’s closing Gaza’s borders for all arrivals until the end of June.
But on Friday, mosques were reopened for noon prayers across the Gaza Strip, with worshippers bringing their own prayer rugs, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and receiving hand sanitizer. Authorities say the partial reopening of the mosques after nearly two months of closure came after relative success at keeping the virus at bay and preventing an outbreak.
Schools and wedding halls remained closed in Gaza. Hamas’ interior ministry said public and amusement parks are not allowed to open during Eid Al-Fitr, a major holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, that starts Sunday.

