You are here

  • Home
  • 'Like an earthquake:' Karachi residents recall deadly plane crash

'Like an earthquake:' Karachi residents recall deadly plane crash

1 / 4
Pakistan army personnel remove debris from a residential street where a Pakistan’s International Airlines’ jet crashed on Friday. (AN Photo by S. A. Babar)
2 / 4
A child’s doll lies among the debris at Karachi’s Model Colony, which was the site of an Airbus A320 crash on Friday. (AN Photo by S. A. Babar)
3 / 4
A resident, Syed Manzar Shah, of Karachi’s Model Colony stands amid the devastation following Friday's jet crash. (AN Photo by S. A. Babar)
4 / 4
A resident of Karachi’s Model Colony looks upon his damaged home, a day after a Pakistan International Airlines’ aircraft crashed into a residential neighborhood near Karachi airport. (AN photo by S. A. Babar)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jw38t

Updated 23 May 2020
Naimat Khan

'Like an earthquake:' Karachi residents recall deadly plane crash

  • Pilot killed in crash praised for avoiding homes
Updated 23 May 2020
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Noman Shamsi was sitting in his living room after Friday prayers as his wife was cooking iftar when a huge sound shook their home in Karachi’s Model Colony, their home filling up with black smoke.

“It was doomsday,” Shamsi told Arab News on Saturday, a day after a PIA jet plunged into his neighborhood killing 97 people on board. Two survivors were pulled alive from the wreckage. “Our house shook so (hard) for a moment, we thought it was a massive earthquake, but suddenly it filled with black smoke and debris flew our way. Our gate was hit in a way that we couldn’t open it. There were flames, and we couldn’t get to the roof. We were suffocating inside our home.” Finally, the family managed to escape.

There was unimaginable devastation out on the street - with one aircraft wing wedged into the third floor of his neighbor’s home — but Shamsi said it could have been worse.  

“Thanks to the pilot who kept the plane in the centre of the street. He saved many lives on the ground.”

No casualties have been reported where the plane crashed into the congested residential street and less than a dozen locals have been injured — none of them critically.

“He (pilot) was a wise man. May God accept his martyrdom,” Shamsi added. “His timely decision saved lives.”

Local Syed Manzar Shah told Arab News that, despite getting away with their lives, the street’s residents were traumatized by Friday’s events. Especially the children, he said, who would watch the planes fly closely overhead on their way to and from Karachi airport’s runways.

Abdul Majeed, another Model Colony homeowner, said his children had moved to relatives’ homes and did not want to come back.

“The planes were routine for us ... since the aircraft would fly close to our homes,” Majeed told Arab News. “But now, when we see a plane landing, we think it could just fall on us.”

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told a media briefing in Karachi that high-rise buildings - a few storeys tall - were prohibited near airports and that at least 15 acres of land along Karachi airport had been illegally grabbed. The minister did not offer further details.

Majeed alleged that people had built homes higher than were legally allowed. Arab News could not independently verify these claims.

“They should move the runway away or relocate this neighborhood,” Majeed said. “The accident which luckily claimed no lives (of locals) is still a reminder that this is a dangerous area for us to live in.”

Topics: Karachi PIA plane crash

Related

Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 May 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet

  • Iran International covered the November protests that rocked the country, the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and corruption surrounding the coronavirus crisis
Updated 24 May 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Iran has been accused of using a “sophisticated state-sponsored program” of cyber disinformation to identify and arrest supporters of a London-based Persian-language news outlet.
Iran International has been targeted by cybercriminals, thought to be working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who have made replicas of the channel’s social media accounts and their most popular reporters.
Mahmood Entaya, general manager at Iran International, said this is an attempt to identify and arrest the channel’s supporters in the country.
“They’ll put up fake job adverts from our presenters on Instagram, people will apply from within Iran, and the next day there will be a knock at their door and they’ll be arrested for wanting to ‘work with the enemy,’” Entaya told Arab News.
Tehran has not just stuck to Instagram, though. Entaya said a fake Iran International Telegram account drew over 600,000 followers, and it was used to identify and arrest Iranians who believe they are subscribing to the real platform.
Iran International covered the November protests that rocked the country, the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and corruption surrounding the coronavirus crisis. This, Entaya believes, is why the channel is being targeted by the regime.

They’ll put up fake job adverts from our presenters on Instagram, people will apply from within Iran, and the next day there will be a knock at their door and they’ll be arrested for wanting to ‘work with the enemy.’

Mahmood Entaya, GM, Iran International

“We’re asking questions about these things — real news, things that are happening, things the government doesn’t want us to cover,” he said.
“They’re doing everything they possibly can to prevent Iranians accessing and reading this news, and to prevent us from reporting it.”
Mark Stephens, QC, chairman of the Global Network Initiative — a human rights organization that seeks to promote freedom of expression and privacy online — said: “Anyone who reveals they are following Iran International immediately puts themselves in danger.” He added: “This is a sophisticated state-sponsored program.”
The failure of Facebook-owned Instagram to effectively police its site, Stephens said, is a breach of international law.  
Both Entaya and Stephens urged Facebook to properly confront this ongoing issue. Facebook has said it is investigating.
Entaya said: “There’s a real danger to peoples’ safety. We know they’re targeting people through these fake profiles.”  
Social media platforms “have a duty of care toward their members, who also happen to be our audience,” he added.

Topics: Cyberattack cyber hacking

Related

World
UN warns cybercrime on rise during coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Employees lack cyber protection amid working from home boom

Latest updates

Saudis turn to technology for Eid gatherings
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate inches toward 60%
Saudis are finding new ways to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr despite a 24-hour curfew
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Slow and steady recovery as demand emerges from lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.