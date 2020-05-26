You are here

Scotland Office minister resigns over PM adviser’s lockdown drive

Tory minister Douglas Ross (R), resigned Tuesday over the ongoing controversy surrounding special adviser to Boris Johnson (L) Dominic Cummings. (File/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters)
  • Douglas Ross resigned saying Cummings’ explanation for why he traveled during the coronavirus lockdown was based on decisions ‘others felt were not available to them’
LONDON: Douglas Ross, a junior minister in the Scotland Office, resigned on Tuesday, saying the prime minister’s senior adviser’s explanation of why he traveled during the coronavirus lockdown was based on decisions “others felt were not available to them.”
In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Ross said: “As a father myself, my instinct is to always do what is best for my son and wife. We have been fortunate not to have caught this awful virus but if we did, we are prepared to follow the government advice and stay at home to contain this virus.”

“I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones, families who could not mourn together, people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government. I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.”

Russia reports record coronavirus deaths, recoveries

  • Health officials said Russia’s total death toll from the pandemic had reached 3,807
  • The number of new cases has been steadily dropping and authorities have begun easing lockdown
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll of 174 but said more than 12,000 people had also recovered over the past 24 hours.
Health officials said Russia’s total death toll from the pandemic had reached 3,807 and its number of cases had hit 362,342, the third-highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.
The number of new cases has been steadily dropping and authorities have begun easing lockdown measures in some parts of the country.
There were 8,915 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to a government tally, while a record 12,331 people recovered, a sign that Russia may be past its peak.
Restrictions have been eased in many areas though hard-hit Moscow remains on a strict lockdown until at least the end of May.
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin made a rare lockdown appearance in the Kremlin after working remotely from his residence outside Moscow for weeks.
Russia’s reported mortality rate is much lower than in other countries with similar rates of infection, leading critics to accuse authorities of under-reporting deaths to minimize the scale of the crisis.
Health officials say one reason is that Russia counts only those deaths directly caused by the virus, unlike some countries that count all deaths of people infected.

