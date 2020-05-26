You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia allows mosques to open for Friday prayers

Saudi Arabia allows mosques to open for Friday prayers

Visitors walk on the esplanade in front of the Hasan Anani mosque in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/59ncj

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allows mosques to open for Friday prayers

  • Mosques will open for Friday prayers in all regions except Makkah
  • Imams must ensure worshippers abide by health instructions
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mosques in Saudi Arabia are to reopen for Friday prayers this week as the Kingdom relaxes measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said mosques will be open to the public for the weekly prayers from May 31 until June 20, except in Makkah.
A circular issued to mosque staff by Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asheikh, the Islamic affairs minister, said windows and doors must be open at all times and copies of the Qur’an must be temporarily withdrawn.
“Worshippers must keep two meters apart and leave a row of space empty between each row,” he said.
“They must also wear face masks at all times, bring their own prayer mats and perform ablution at home.”
Imams must ensure worshippers avoid crowding when entering and exiting the mosques and children under 15 are not allowed to enter.
Water coolers and the distribution of food and drinks are not permitted, as well as incense and miswak, which is used to clean teeth. Mosques must also close all toilets and places of ablution.
The instructions follow other announcements in the Kingdom relaxing aspects of the lockdown, including reducing curfews and allowing more movement of people. 
The circular to mosque staff also said educational programs and workshops for memorizing the Qur’an should continue remotely online until further notice.
Smaller mosques can open 15 minutes before the call to prayer and should close 10 minutes after they finish.
Mosques with larger crowds can open 20 minutes before prayers and should close 20 minutes after they finish, and the sermon should not last more than 15 minutes.
The Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, which attract millions of travelers from around the world, will remain suspended until further notice, the ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mosques Coronavirus Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asheikh Ministry of Islamic Affairs

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi heath ministry reports 12 new coronavirus deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Saudi heath ministry reports 12 new coronavirus deaths

Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi heath ministry reports 12 new coronavirus deaths

  • The new cases have raised the total number to 76,726
  • The ministry urged people to respect social distancing
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Twelve more people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia and 1,931 new cases have been discovered, the health ministry said Tuesday.
The new cases have raised the total number to 76,726 and the overall virus-related death toll to 411. 
The ministry urged people to respect social distancing, specifically important to protect the elderly and patients. 
It said the Kingdom is ahead of a transitional phase preparing to return to normal life. 
It reassured people saying that the Saudi health sector is strong and has a long expertise.
Earlier Tuesday, the Kingdom announced that the curfew would be eased and restrictions on peoples’ movement and businesses would be relaxed.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
UAE reports 779 new coronavirus cases, additional recoveries and deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia allows mosques to open for Friday prayers

Latest updates

Britain to provide anti-viral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 patients
Third Iranian fuel cargo approaches Venezuela’s economic zone
US Military: Russia has deployed military aircraft to Libya
Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe denies marriage claim from ex-manager
Jordan’s civil servants return to work after two months break

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.