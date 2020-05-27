You are here

Dubai government employees to start returning to work on Sunday

Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road is pictures deserted during the coronavirus curfew imposed by authorities. (AFP)
  • Emirate is ‘heading in the right direction’ as it gradually reopens following success in handling pandemic
DUBAI: Half of Dubai’s government employees can return to their offices on Sunday, and the rest will be able to go back on June 14, the emirate’s government announced Wednesday.

The return to work will, however, be made with “intensified precautionary measures,” to protect workers, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said. 

“Our investments in the future paid off sooner than expected,” he also said on Twitter. “It is reassuring to know we’re heading in the right direction.”

Many businesses across retail, entertainment, sports and fitness industries have already been allowed to reopen. On Monday, Dubai announced it would be easing restrictions on movement, allowing people to move freely between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Wednesday. 

Sheikh Hamdan also hailed the Dubai government’s handling of the crisis, saying no “vital services were affected despite the precautionary measures and movement restrictions imposed.”

The UAE reported 31,086 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday; with more than half of those infected having recovered. The country’s death toll currently stands at 253.

Topics: Coronavirus Dubai UAE Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed

Oman to end lockdown of Muscat governorate on May 29

DUBAI: Oman will on Friday end a lockdown of its Muscat governorate — which includes the capital — that has been in place since April 10 as the sultanate eases its coronavirus containment measures, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.
It said a state committee had also ordered government entities to ensure at least 50% of employees are working from their offices from May 31.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus lockdown

