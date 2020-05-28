You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

Russia’s coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

Officials have predicted a higher death toll for May than April, attributing this to the deaths of hospital patients who were admitted during the peak of the epidemic several weeks ago. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dfwf

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Russia’s coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

  • Officials have predicted a higher death toll for May than April
  • President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed a trend toward stabilization in the country’s virus situation
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday that its death toll from the coronavirus has risen above 4,000 as the daily toll equalled a record set earlier this week.
The authorities said 4,142 people have now died in Russia from the virus, with 174 new deaths over the last 24 hours.
The number of new deaths equalled Russia’s highest daily death toll recorded Tuesday.
Officials have predicted a higher death toll for May than April, attributing this to the deaths of hospital patients who were admitted during the peak of the epidemic several weeks ago.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed a trend toward stabilization in the country’s virus situation and Thursday’s number of new cases was below 9,000 for the fifth day running at 8,371.
In Moscow, the worst affected city, there were 2,054 new cases, the lowest number since April 23.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday announced new steps toward lifting lockdown from June 1 including reopening non-food shops and allowing people to go on walks with masks on.
Russia has the world’s third largest number of confirmed cases at 379,051, behind the United States and Brazil.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince and Russian president discuss global oil markets
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Coronavirus continues to plague the world

Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane

Updated 3 min 55 sec ago

Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane

Updated 3 min 55 sec ago
ISLAMABAD: Search teams on Thursday recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed last week, a spokesman for the airline said.
The Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed last Friday into a crowded residential district of the port city of Karachi, killing 97 people on board. Two people survived.
“The search resumed this morning and the voice recorder was found buried in the debris,” spokesman Abdullah H. Khan said in a statement. “The cockpit voice recorder recovery will help a lot in the investigation.”
The flight data recorder had already been found.

Latest updates

Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane
Pentagon confirms its ‘long-term’ commitment with Saudi Arabia
Two Fulham players test positive for coronavirus
Celebrities, influencers call for justice over black man’s death in US
Denmark, Finland say reopening schools did not worsen outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.