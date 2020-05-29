Egypt adusts coronavirus night-time curfew

DUBAI: Egypt is adjusting its night-time curfew, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., for 15 days as the government implements measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on the COVID-19 curfew will come into effect on Saturday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said.

All restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, casinos, night clubs, bars, shopping centers (malls), entertainment avenues, and other local shops will remain closed, the government decision noted.

Egypt on Thursday confirmed 1,127 new coronavirus cases, raising country’s total number of confirmed cases to 20,793 since the outbreak started in the country.

Health officials said 29 patients have succumbed from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 845.