Egypt adusts coronavirus night-time curfew

Egypt had previously announced a lengthening of its night-time curfew and other measures to prevent large gatherings during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays. (AFP file photo)
  • Updated COVID-19 curfew will come into effect on Saturday
DUBAI: Egypt is adjusting its night-time curfew, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., for 15 days as the government implements measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on the COVID-19 curfew will come into effect on Saturday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said.

All restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, casinos, night clubs, bars, shopping centers (malls), entertainment avenues, and other local shops will remain closed, the government decision noted.

Egypt on Thursday confirmed 1,127 new coronavirus cases, raising country’s total number of confirmed cases to 20,793 since the outbreak started in the country.

Health officials said 29 patients have succumbed from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 845.

Dubai cultural museums to reopen on Monday

Arab News

DUBAI: Museums will reopen its doors to visitors on Monday, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority said in a report from state news agency WAM.
Museums will follow new regulations on coronavirus safety when they start accepting visitors on June 1, such as allowing only 50 percent of their capacity at each time, prohibiting individuals under 12 and above 59 years to enter and capping group sizes at five. 
Visitors will also have to maintain a safe social distance of two meters, wear masks at all times and are encouraged to use Nol and credit cards to purchase tickets. Another method to buy entrance permits is online from the At The Top, Burj Khalifa portal, as the two entities entered a partnership.
Meanwhile, museum staff will conduct routine sterilizations and perform thermal screening at entrances.
Dubai has started easing coronavirus regulations on May 27, by allowing more businesses to reopen and operate for longer hours.
UAE’s current COVID-19 tolls are at 32,532 infected people, 16,685 recovered patients and 258 fatalities.

