Turkey issues coronavirus precautions with air travel resumption

Turkish authorities said hat social distancing must be strictly observed in airport terminal security checkpoints and check-in areas. (AFP file)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey issues coronavirus precautions with air travel resumption

  • Turkish Airlines plans to resume domestic and international flights
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Turkey’s civilian aviation authorities are implementing safety regulations in airports when they reopen under the country’s normalization program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines plans to resume its domestic and international flights on June 4 and June 10, respectively, after Turkey suspended all flights about two months ago.

Under the new safety rules, only passengers and their companions will be allowed into the airports while people will not be able to enter the venues to welcome or send-off travelers. All passengers will also be required to wear protective face masks.

Likewise, passengers are not allowed to bring cabin luggage with them except for laptop computers, handbags and necessary items for toddlers. Passengers who have fever, cough and other respiratory problems would be referred to health care units.

Additional food safety requirements were likewise imposed, with digital menus now required instead of printed versions to ensure no human contact, as well as the provision of single-use cutlery and glasses.

Aviation authorities have also emphasized that social distancing must be strictly observed in airport terminal security checkpoints and check-in areas, and also encouraged online check-ins and contactless payment methods.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Egypt adusts coronavirus night-time curfew

Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt adusts coronavirus night-time curfew

  • Updated COVID-19 curfew will come into effect on Saturday
Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt is adjusting its night-time curfew, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., for 15 days as the government implements measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on the COVID-19 curfew will come into effect on Saturday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said.

All restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, casinos, night clubs, bars, shopping centers (malls), entertainment avenues, and other local shops will remain closed, the government decision noted.

Egypt on Thursday confirmed 1,127 new coronavirus cases, raising country’s total number of confirmed cases to 20,793 since the outbreak started in the country.

Health officials said 29 patients have succumbed from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 845.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt

