Worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques after 2 month coronavirus lockdown

  • The government has asked people to keep a distance of two meters between rows, wear face masks and to bring their own prayer mats
  • The Friday sermon prayer should not exceed 15 minutes, authorities warned
Thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia have reopened for the first time in more than two months, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has asked people to keep a distance of two meters between rows, wear face masks and to bring their own prayer mats.

Mosques were cleaned and sterilized by local authorities, including Qurans and Quran holders. Precaution has also been taken when opening doors and windows during prayer times and when worshipers enter the mosques.

Mosques will be opened 15 minutes before the call to prayer and will close 10 minutes after prayer.

The first call to prayer on Fridays will start 20 minutes before prayer time, and mosques will be opened 20 minutes before and will close 20 minutes after. The Friday sermon prayer should not exceed 15 minutes, authorities warned.

The new measures come as Saudi Arabia and other countries around the world begin to loosen restrictions following weeks of curfews and lockdowns.

Also Sunday, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem that had been closed since mid-March reopened for prayers. Worshipers waited outside the gates, many wearing surgical masks. As they entered, they were stopped to have their temperature taken.

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate president-elect of Burundi on victory

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate president-elect of Burundi on victory

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Evariste Ndayishimiye on winning the presidential election in Burundi.

The king and crown prince wished Ndayishimiye success and the people of Burundi further progress and prosperity. 

Ndayishimiye, who was the ruling party’s candidate, was on Monday declared victorious after winning 68.72 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader Agathon Rwasa received 24.19 percent.

Ndayishimiye, 52, is a former army general and will replace President Pierre Nkurunziza.

