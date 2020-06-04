You are here

  Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon

Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon

Lufthansa’s April passenger numbers fell 98 percent year on year as the coronavirus pandemic hit the travel sector. (AFP)
  • Embattled German carrier looks to cut costs after posting $2.3bn 1Q loss
FRANKFURT: Lufthansa has pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from job cuts to sales of non-core assets, as it seeks to repay a €9 billion ($10.1 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pledged cost cuts came as the German carrier posted a first-quarter net loss of €2.1 billion on Wednesday, only days after securing the bailout that is intended to help the airline ride out the crisis but will require it to cede some of its prized landing slots to rivals.

“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures,” said CEOCarsten Spohr.

The group, which includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, is bracing for a significant decline in 2020 earnings and has begun talks with labor representatives over cutbacks, the company added.

Brussels Airlines will reduce its fleet by 30 percent and its workforce by 25 percent while Austrian Airlines’ fleet and personnel costs are to be cut by 20 percent.

The sale of non-core operations is also on the cards in the medium term, the group said, having postponed the planned sale of parts of airline caterer LSG in March.

The first-quarter loss, which widened from €342 million a year earlier, was driven by writedowns of €266 million on its fleet. There were also writedowns on the book value of LSG North America and budget carrier Eurowings, of €100 million and €57 million, respectively.

A slump in fuel hedging contracts was another €950 million burden on the bottom line.

Shares in the group were up 3 percent in early trade, though analysts expect the national carrier to be removed from Germany’s benchmark blue-chip DAX for the first time since the index was launched in 1988.

Lufthansa’s April passenger numbers slumped 98 percent year on year to 241,000, but it laid out plans on Wednesday to increase capacity in September to reach 40 percent of what it had scheduled before the pandemic.

Lufthansa

Asia's storm season threatens parked aircraft

Asia’s storm season threatens parked aircraft

  • Hong Kong International Airport, home to Cathay Pacific Airway and Hong Kong Airlines, said it had 150 planes parked
SYDNEY: Airlines, airports and insurers across Asia are bracing for the prospect of unusually high damage as the region’s tropical storm season begins, as hundreds of aircraft grounded by the coronavirus pandemic can’t be moved easily.

Major airports in storm-vulnerable regions such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and India have been effectively turned into giant parking lots as COVID-19 travel restrictions choke demand.

“If you have got those aircraft on the ground, you can imagine to get them back up and running in a short space of time is no easy thing,” said Gary Moran, head of Asia aviation at insurance broker Aon. “The challenge is you can have a typhoon or hurricane coming and there are going to be a lot of aircraft that aren’t going to be able to be moved in time.”

Airline insurers, already on the hook to refund large portions of crash risk premiums because of the groundings, now face the larger-than-usual risk posed by having lots of airplanes grouped together at airports, industry experts said.

“One event could create damage which costs millions to repair, maybe even closer to hundreds of millions depending on the aircraft that are involved,” said James Jordan, a senior associate at law firm HFW’s Asia aerospace and insurance practices.

In guidance to be issued to airport operators this week, seen by Reuters, the trade group Airports Council International (ACI) warns that flying the planes out of danger, the practice in normal times, may not be possible. It says extra precautions such as more tie-downs could be needed.

“Extreme weather events such as hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones are a seasonal hazard in many areas of the world, and in the pandemic context provide an additional layer of hazard with many airports accommodating larger numbers of parked aircraft,” ACI Director General Angela Gittens said.

Mumbai’s airport said on Wednesday that small private planes vulnerable to strong winds had top priority to be flown out or parked in a hangar as the city braced for a rare cyclone.

Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport has so many aircraft on the ground that is using a runway for parking, according to a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Taiwan’s aviation regulator said it had asked airports to hold typhoon preparation meetings 36 hours in advance this year, rather than the usual 24 hours, to give airlines enough time to make parking requests. It will open up taxiways if needed at Taipei’s main international airport, Taoyuan, to allow for 160 parked planes.

EVA Airways Corp. said its plans included securing aircraft, parking them in hangars and sending some to other airports in Taiwan and abroad. Taiwan’s largest carrier, China Airlines Ltd, said it had typhoon plans, but declined to provide details.

Hong Kong International Airport, home to Cathay Pacific Airway and Hong Kong Airlines, said it had 150 planes parked and precautionary measures had already been carried out as part of typhoon season preparations.

The measures include fueling up the planes to make them heavier, tying weights to nose gear and putting double chocks on aircraft wheels.

Osaka’s Kansai International Airport, whose runway flooded when Typhoon Jebi breached a seawall in 2018, said it had raised the wall and waterproofed facilities.

Asia aircraft cyclone

