You are here

  • Home
  • Will sea, sand and social distancing make the Caribbean appealing?

Will sea, sand and social distancing make the Caribbean appealing?

The Caribbean is the world’s most tourist-dependent region. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3ge4

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

Will sea, sand and social distancing make the Caribbean appealing?

  • Officials want the new tourism guidelines to reassure travelers, without being off-putting
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

KINGSTON: A cluster of Caribbean islands are reopening this month for tourism, hoping to burnish their reputations as oases of tranquility after containing their COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing strict public health protocols.

The Caribbean, known for its palm-fringed beaches, turquoise water and colonial towns, is the most tourism-dependent region in the world. 

Antigua and Barbuda, the US Virgin Islands and St. Lucia are the first to reopen this week. Jamaica and Aruba are set to follow later in the month, with July target dates for the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

While other tourist hotspots such as Greece aim to limit arrivals from countries with high infection rates, the first flights the Caribbean is receiving are from the United States, which has the world’s highest number of reported cases.

But local tourism officials say they have little choice. Americans accounted for almost half the Caribbean’s 31.5 million visitors last year.

“What are we going to wait for? A vaccine? Shut down the country for two years?” Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez asked.

Instead, those islands reopening will conduct health screening, including temperature checks upon arrival, and require or encourage the use of face masks in public spaces.

They are divided over whether to test — as recommended by the Caribbean Public Health Agency — because of cost, reliability and availability concerns. Without testing, asymptomatic visitors could be a risk.

Antigua and Barbuda will do a rapid coronavirus test of visitors upon arrival, said Fernandez. 

St. Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said it would require a certificate for a negative coronavirus test conducted up to 48 hours before departure.

It remains unclear if this would work, given tests are not widely available on demand in the US.

Concerns remain over reopenings in countries that do not require testing of arrivals, such as Jamaica.

“People should object, as should anyone who has done what they have done to flatten the curve of new cases,” said civil rights advocate Carol Narcisse, noting Jamaica has warned of a likely new rise in cases.

“Whose interest is the government really serving here?“

The coronavirus era has uprooted Caribbean carnival celebrations, nights out clubbing and resort buffets.

Still, the tourism industry hopes the mere appeal of sun, sea and the outdoors will suffice.

“Post-coronavirus, people want to get outside,” said Marc Melville, the head of Jamaica-based Chukka Tours.

Caribbean nations, which were quick to shut their borders and impose strict lockdowns as the pandemic spread, hope to market themselves as safe destinations. Antigua and Barbuda and the US Virgin Islands have respectively just one and two reported cases, officials said. St. Lucia has none.

Officials want the new tourism guidelines to reassure travelers, without being off-putting. Measures include sanitizing surfaces and social distancing in hotels, restaurants, tour operators and taxis.

Islands such as St. Lucia will pace their reopenings, keeping tourist sites closed in a first phase and allowing seated restaurant service only at resorts.

On his blog “One Mile at a Time,” travel writer Ben Schlappig wrote St. Lucia’s plan would make him feel safe: “The question becomes whether a visit would be any fun with all of these restrictions.”

Topics: Caribbean tourism COVID-19

Related

World
Major quake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations
Business & Economy
Cufflinks and the Caribbean: How Virgin Galactic kept space tourists’ interest and money

Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon

Updated 11 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon

  • Embattled German carrier looks to cut costs after posting $2.3bn 1Q loss
Updated 11 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Lufthansa has pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from job cuts to sales of non-core assets, as it seeks to repay a €9 billion ($10.1 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pledged cost cuts came as the German carrier posted a first-quarter net loss of €2.1 billion on Wednesday, only days after securing the bailout that is intended to help the airline ride out the crisis but will require it to cede some of its prized landing slots to rivals.

“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures,” said CEOCarsten Spohr.

The group, which includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, is bracing for a significant decline in 2020 earnings and has begun talks with labor representatives over cutbacks, the company added.

Brussels Airlines will reduce its fleet by 30 percent and its workforce by 25 percent while Austrian Airlines’ fleet and personnel costs are to be cut by 20 percent.

The sale of non-core operations is also on the cards in the medium term, the group said, having postponed the planned sale of parts of airline caterer LSG in March.

The first-quarter loss, which widened from €342 million a year earlier, was driven by writedowns of €266 million on its fleet. There were also writedowns on the book value of LSG North America and budget carrier Eurowings, of €100 million and €57 million, respectively.

A slump in fuel hedging contracts was another €950 million burden on the bottom line.

Shares in the group were up 3 percent in early trade, though analysts expect the national carrier to be removed from Germany’s benchmark blue-chip DAX for the first time since the index was launched in 1988.

Lufthansa’s April passenger numbers slumped 98 percent year on year to 241,000, but it laid out plans on Wednesday to increase capacity in September to reach 40 percent of what it had scheduled before the pandemic.

Topics: Lufthansa

Related

Business & Economy
Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout
Business & Economy
Lufthansa: German fund approves $9.8 billion in aid

Latest updates

Will sea, sand and social distancing make the Caribbean appealing?
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
Asia’s storm season threatens parked aircraft
What next for Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’
COVID-19 and geopolitics behind Philippines’ U-turn on US military deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.