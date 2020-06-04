You are here

  • Home
  • Older Bollywood actors barred from work as virus precaution

Older Bollywood actors barred from work as virus precaution

Amitabh Bachchan
Short Url

https://arab.news/rah5y

Updated 44 sec ago
Subhash K. Jha

Older Bollywood actors barred from work as virus precaution

  • Maharashtra govt order targets employees aged 65 and above even after lockdown ends
Updated 44 sec ago
Subhash K. Jha

PATNA: A senior citizen clause in a state government notice, barring all Bollywood actors and employees aged 65 and above from working during and after the coronavirus lockdown, has shocked the Indian film industry (IFI).

“Signed declarations should capture their name, age, contact details, blood group, in case of any ailments like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac issues, etc. Any cast / crew members above the age of 65 years will not be allowed at the site,” read the order issued by the Maharashtra government.

The letter provides a step-by-step guideline for Bollywood’s return to shooting once the lockdown is lifted in Maharashtra and the rest of India.

Mumbai, Maharashtra’s capital, is home to the IFI and is the epicenter of the virus in India. Maharashtra’s government says the order was issued “to protect the elderly from the virus.” 

In principle, it means that veteran and world-renowned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, 77, cannot shoot even after the current lockdown ends.

“So many of the most prominent actors and technicians are above 65. Are they supposed to retire mid-assignment?” IFI spokesman Ashok Pandit told Arab News.

“Mr. Bachchan’s film ‘Chehre’ is under production. We all know Mr. Bachchan is going great guns at 77. Is he supposed to sit at home while the rest of the industry returns to work? It’s disgraceful.”

Pandit said age should not be a criterion for the blanket ban, adding: “Music director Wajid Khan, who died due to COVID-19-related complications recently, was just 44.”

The film “Chehre” also stars distinguished Bengali actor Dhritiman Chatterjee, 75, and its legendary cinematographer Binod Pradhan is nearly 80.

Its writer-director Rumy Jaffrey said he is embarrassed and somewhat alarmed by the Maharashtra government’s age-specific embargo.

I’ve never sat down to think about my age. I’ve done my work to the best of my abilities, and will continue to do so.

Amitabh Bachchan

“I am sure better sense will prevail,” he added. “Bachchan Saab and so many other actors are doing their best work well past 65.”

On Monday, the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association protested the ban in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra.

Besides Bachchan, the letter lists actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Shakti Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Danny Denzongpa, Dalip Tahil, Tinnu Anand, Rakesh Bedi and Kabir Bedi, as well as legendary directors, filmmakers and writers who would be impacted by the ban.

They are “above 65 years and actively working in the industry. This clause is therefore impractical since it would restrict some of the great luminaries of our industry,” read the letter.

Bachchan told Arab News: “I’ve never sat down to think about my age. I’ve done my work to the best of my abilities, and will continue to do so.” 

Rawal, who turned 65 last month and is a parliamentarian in the Indian central government, said the age-restricted order is “impractical.” 

His most notable works include “Hera Pheri,” “Hungama” and “Sardar Patel,” to name just a few. “It just says it all about the Maharashtra government’s thinking and planning,” he said.

However, not all veteran artists object to the directive. “I think it’s a good move because prevention is better than cure,” senior actor Jeetendra told Arab News. 

India’s most celebrated actress Shabana Azmi, 69, also defended the guideline. “It is for the safety of the senior actors because they are at a greater risk,” she said. “Let’s not interpret it as an illustration of ageism.”

Topics: Bollywood India Coronaviirus

Related

Special
World
COVID-19 deals crippling blow to Bollywood
World
India’s coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away

Afghan rights body urges Iran to punish culprits in migrants’ drowning

Updated 5 min ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan rights body urges Iran to punish culprits in migrants’ drowning

  • Last week, Iran sent a diplomatic team to Kabul, where they finally agreed to investigate and share their findings with Afghanistan
Updated 5 min ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Wednesday urged Iran to identify and punish those border guards who coerced a group of Afghan migrants to cross a river at gunpoint, resulting in a number of them allegedly drowning.

“The government of Iran needs to identify the perpetrators of this human rights violation as soon as possible and ensure justice,” AIHRC spokesman Zabihullah Farhang told Arab News.

He said the AIHRC wants the UN to “supervise the investigation,” and Kabul to “enter into discussions with the government of Iran for paying compensation to those affected.”

The May 1 incident, involving 46 migrants, angered Kabul and sparked fresh tensions between the two historically uneasy neighbors.

Last week, Iran sent a diplomatic team to Kabul, where they finally agreed to investigate and share their findings with Afghanistan.

The AIHRC began its investigation days after Kabul said in its probe that the migrants, who had crossed illegally into Iran for work, were detained by Iranian border guards, beaten and forced at gunpoint to cross the Harirud River, which forms the border between the two nations.

The migrants “were subjected to inhumane treatment by the Iranian border guards,” said the AIHRC.

Most of the victims were from the western Herat province, which lies near the border with Iran.

According to the AIHRC’s findings, based on accounts of two separate groups of people, up to 27 migrants had drowned, but it said it could not verify the claim.

The AIHRC, which was created in a UN-sponsored move in 2002, said its observers interviewed local officials, survivors, members of civil society, and next of kin of those affected.

It added that the investigation had documented and followed up “the brutal incidents from the very beginning, and has tried to obtain accurate information from various sources.”

Afghan government officials had no immediate comment about the AIHRC report, saying Kabul is waiting for Iran’s investigative team to submit its findings.

In recent years, Iran and Afghanistan have had an uneasy relationship, with Kabul accusing Tehran of using Afghan Shiite migrants to fight its proxy wars in the Middle East, as well as providing cash and arms to Taliban insurgents fighting the Afghan government and US-led troops.

“Kabul is under public pressure, but … since it’s a weak government, it can’t push Iran much on the issue except by following it through diplomatic channels,” Afghan analyst Shafiq Haqpal told Arab News.

Topics: Afghanistan Iran

Related

Update
Media
Journalist killed in Kabul bomb blast targeting TV workers

Latest updates

Older Bollywood actors barred from work as virus precaution
Afghan rights body urges Iran to punish culprits in migrants’ drowning
European jobless rate up modestly, Germany mulls stimulus
Will sea, sand and social distancing make the Caribbean appealing?
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.