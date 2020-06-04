Israel parliament scraps sessions after lawmaker gets coronavirus

Iraq’s health ministry to launch legal case after protesters force local head to resign

DUBAI: Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment said they will launch a legal case against those who forced the local health ministry head to resign in Dhi Qar, state news agency INA reported.

Demonstrators in the in governorate, south of Iraq, forced local head of the health authority Abdul Hussain Al-Jabri’s to resign after they barged into his office. They also filmed the process on their phones and one of them is heard saying in Arabic “we need a real resignation.”



إن كان الطبيب يُهان بهذه الطريقة فعلى العراق السلام ..

اجبار مدير صحة ذي قار على الاستقالة .. pic.twitter.com/Z8NvXnBKCz — حيدر الفتلاوي (@HaiderAlftlawi2) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the first deputy speaker of Iraq’s Parliament Hassan Al-Kaabi said what happened in Dhi Qar was a “disaster” and should not go unpunished, in another report by INA.Al-Kaabi called on the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhami and head of police in the governorate to arrest all those who barged into Al-Jabri’s office and forced him to resign.Protests in Dhi Qar have been going on since Tuesday and several demonstrators were injured and arrested, US-based Arabi channel Al-Hurra reported.The protestors are demanding for local heads resignation, for justice against those who killed demonstrators and for easing of coronavirus regulations.