Israel parliament scraps sessions after lawmaker gets coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, speaks before the Israeli parliament during a swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Jerusalem on May 17, 2020. (Knesset Spokesperson Office via AFP)
AFP

  • ‘... all Knesset workers have been instructed to not arrive at parliament, if their work is not essential’
JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament told employees to remain home and canceled lawmaker meetings on Thursday, after a member of the Arab-led Joint List tested positive for coronavirus.
“In light of MP Sami Abu Shahadeh contracting the coronavirus, all Knesset workers have been instructed to not arrive at parliament, if their work is not essential,” a statement from parliament said.
“In addition, until all the ramifications are examined, all committee meetings scheduled for today have been postponed,” it added.
Abu Shahadeh, a resident of Jaffa, told public radio that over the past 10 days he had met “thousands” of people, including at demonstrations, as well as in all parts of the Knesset.
He and other members of the Joint List had also visited the east Jerusalem mourning tent for Iyad Hallak, a 32-year-old Palestinian with autism who was shot dead by Israeli police on Saturday when they mistakenly thought he was armed with a pistol.
Abu Shahadeh said he was feeling well after receiving the positive test result on Wednesday evening.
The partial shutdown of parliament comes as Israeli authorities are dealing with a resurgence in the numbers of people testing positive for the coronavirus, after the reopening of schools and businesses in late May.
Israel has recorded more than 17,300 infections and more than 290 deaths in a population of nine million.
In recent days, 51 schools have closed their doors again after more than 260 pupils and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nearly 8,000 have been placed in isolation after being exposed to the virus, according to the education ministry.

Iraq’s health ministry to launch legal case after protesters force local head to resign

Arab News

  • Demonstrators barged into the office of the local head of health and forced him to resign
  • The first deputy speaker of Iraq’s Parliament Hassan Al-Kaabi said what happened was a “disaster”
DUBAI: Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment said they will launch a legal case against those who forced the local health ministry head to resign in Dhi Qar, state news agency INA reported.
Demonstrators in the in governorate, south of Iraq, forced local head of the health authority Abdul Hussain Al-Jabri’s to resign after they barged into his office. They also filmed the process on their phones and one of them is heard saying in Arabic “we need a real resignation.”

Meanwhile, the first deputy speaker of Iraq’s Parliament Hassan Al-Kaabi said what happened in Dhi Qar was a “disaster” and should not go unpunished, in another report by INA.
Al-Kaabi called on the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhami and head of police in the governorate to arrest all those who barged into Al-Jabri’s office and forced him to resign.
Protests in Dhi Qar have been going on since Tuesday and several demonstrators were injured and arrested, US-based Arabi channel Al-Hurra reported.
The protestors are demanding for local heads resignation, for justice against those who killed demonstrators and for easing of coronavirus regulations.

