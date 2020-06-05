Russia’s coronavirus infections near 450,000

China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US

Reuters

BEIJING: China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from US stock exchanges would severely harm US interests.

In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalizations about China-based companies’ accounting practices.

He made the remarks when asked about remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.