Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000

Moscow residents ventured out on June 1, 2020 as the city eased a nine-week lockdown, but millions remained largely confined to their homes as Russia recorded more coronavirus cases. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000

  • 144 people had died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,726 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 449,834.
Officials said 144 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,528.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

World
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 430,000

China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US

Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US

  • Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalizations about China-based companies’ accounting practices
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from US stock exchanges would severely harm US interests.
In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalizations about China-based companies’ accounting practices.
He made the remarks when asked about remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.

China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US
Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000
Philippine jobless rate hits record 17.7% in April due to pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic 'under control' in France: government adviser
Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus

