Russia’s coronavirus infections near 450,000

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,726 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 449,834.
Officials said 144 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,528.
Updated 13 sec ago
