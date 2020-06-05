Philippines reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 244 more cases

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus deaths and 244 more infections, the lowest single-day increase in cases in two weeks.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 987 while confirmed cases have risen to 20,626. There are 4,330 patients who have recovered.
