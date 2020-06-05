You are here

Philippines reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 244 more cases

The Philippine government eased up quarantine measures in the country’s capital on June 1, one of the world’s longest coronavirus lockdowns. (AFP)
Reuters

Philippines reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 244 more cases

  • Total deaths have reached 987 while confirmed cases have risen to 20,626
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus deaths and 244 more infections, the lowest single-day increase in cases in two weeks.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 987 while confirmed cases have risen to 20,626. There are 4,330 patients who have recovered.

US ship back at sea after virus outbreak and captain fired

US ship back at sea after virus outbreak and captain fired

  • The US Navy which has recommended his reinstatement to Defense Secretary Mark Esper
  • The massive carrier was sidelined for about 10 weeks because of the outbreak which infected a fifth of its 5,000 sailors
A US aircraft carrier ship whose captain was removed for scathing remarks about a coronavirus outbreak onboard has returned to service in the Pacific Ocean, authorities said.
Brett Crozier lost his command in early April as punishment for the leak of a letter he sent to superiors seeking tougher action against the spread of COVID-19 on his ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Hailed as a hero by his crew, Crozier’s case is now being reconsidered by the US Navy which has recommended his reinstatement to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
The massive carrier was sidelined for about 10 weeks because of the outbreak which infected a fifth of its 5,000 sailors, but set sail again from the US Pacific territory of Guam on Thursday, the ship’s public affairs office said.
It had a famous navy battle cry — “Don’t Give Up The Ship” — flying from the port yardarm.
The ship returned to the US 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security with new social distancing rules including staggered mealtimes, the Navy said.
“We have returned Theodore Roosevelt to sea as a symbol of hope and inspiration,” said new Captain Carlos Sardiello.

