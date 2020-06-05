Gradual Irish economic recovery has begun, finance minster says

You are here

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe gestures as he emerges from his office for a photo call prior to presenting his Budget 2020 to parliament, at Government Buildings in Dublin on October 8, 2019. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Donohoe said it was not surprising that data on Friday showed the domestic economy grew at a subdued pace in the first quarter
DUBLIN: Up-to-date economic data suggests Ireland is now past the low point of the economic crisis forced by the coronavirus lockdown of its economy, and a gradual recovery is setting in, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.
Donohoe said it was not surprising that data on Friday showed the domestic economy grew at a subdued pace in the first quarter ahead of what he called an "unprecedented contraction" in nearly all sectors likely to be registered in the second quarter.
"However, incoming data including ultra-high-frequency data suggest that we are now past the low point and a gradual recovery is now setting in as restrictions are gradually being relaxed," he said in a statement.

Philippine jobless rate hits record 17.7% in April due to pandemic

Reuters

  • The Philippines is facing its biggest economic contraction in more than three decades
  • April’s 17.7 percent unemployment rate equivalent to 7.3 million people without jobs
MANILA: The Philippines’ unemployment rate surged to a record 17.7 percent in April, the statistics agency said on Friday, as millions lost their jobs due to a pandemic-induced lockdown that battered the economy.
The Philippines, which before the pandemic was one of Asia’s fastest growing economies, is facing its biggest contraction in more than three decades after the new coronavirus shuttered businesses and crushed domestic demand.
April’s unemployment rate, which is 7.3 million people without jobs, compares with 5.3 percent in January and 5.1 percent in April last year.
“We should not lose sight of the fact that this loss in employment is really temporary,” Economic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said in an online news conference.
The lockdown in the capital, Manila, which was one of the world’s longest and strictest, was relaxed as of June 1 to allow much-needed business activity to resume and soften the economic blow of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 in the country.

