JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Saturday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.
The official, Achmad Yurianto, reported 31 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in Indonesia to 1,801.
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections
https://arab.news/bmgzu
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections
- Indonesia has recorded 31 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,801
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Saturday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.