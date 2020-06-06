Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

You are here

People wait at a seating area, with some seats marked off for social distancing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at a community health center in Samahani, Aceh province on June 5, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Indonesia has recorded 31 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,801
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Saturday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.
The official, Achmad Yurianto, reported 31 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in Indonesia to 1,801.

Kuwait to receive Japanese COVID-19 drug next week

Arab News

  • The antiviral medication Faviporavir, sold under the brand name Avigan, has shown promising results after clinical trials
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Health Ministry said the first batch of Avigan, a Japanese medicine that showed positive results in treating coronavirus patients, will arrive in the country next week, local daily Arab Times has reported.
The antiviral medication Faviporavir, sold under the brand name Avigan, has shown promising results after clinical trials on coronavirus cases, according to the minister.
“This first shipment of the medication comes as part of assistance for emergency response and humanitarian purposes. It has no commercial aspect from the Japanese government,” Dr Abdullah Al Badr, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry’s assistant undersecretary for medication affairs, said in a statement.
The use of the drug will be in accordance to Japanese guidelines, World Health Organization’s recommendations, and Kuwait’s regulations.

