Malaysia reports 38 new coronavirus cases, one new death

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 8,304. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

  • The health ministry reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health officials reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 8,304.
The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117.

Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases

  • Total deaths had increased to 994, while confirmed cases had reached 21,340
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 714 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 994, while confirmed cases had reached 21,340.

