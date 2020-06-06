KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health officials reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 8,304.
The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117.
Malaysia reports 38 new coronavirus cases, one new death
- The health ministry reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117
