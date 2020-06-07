Tankers to be blacklisted for trade with Caracas

You are here

Sanctions could disrupt global sea trade by raising tanker rates. Vessels that could be targeted include 25 supertankers, which can each carry 2 million barrels of oil. (AFP)
  • Some US officials say that President Donald Trump has become frustrated by the failure to oust Maduro, who retains the support of the Venezuelan military as well as Russia, China, Cuba and Iran
LONDON: The US is considering imposing sanctions on dozens of additional foreign oil tankers for trading with Venezuela, US officials said, the latest effort to sever what Washington sees as a lifeline for President Nicolas Maduro.

Some sanctions could be announced in the near term while others could be imposed over a longer period if the trading activity persists in violation of US restrictions, one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Four shipping sources said that potential sanctions on at least 40 ships could be imposed soon, although the Trump administration had not finalized a decision.

Such a move could disrupt global seaborne trade by sharply raising tanker rates. Vessels that could be targeted include 25 supertankers, which can each carry a maximum of 2 million barrels of oil, and 17 smaller vessels, the sources said.

“The net effect may be a clear message to all ship owners: consider Venezuela off limits,” said a senior US official. A State Department spokesman said that US authorities “continue to engage with companies in the energy sector on the possible risks they face by conducting business with PDVSA,” but did not directly address the question about the expected sanctions.

“Flag registries, shipping companies and their associated suppliers/vendors be warned: Illegal transactions with the illegitimate regime of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro may subject you to crippling financial and economic sanctions,” the White House’s National Security Council warned in a tweet on Tuesday.

Taking aim at two heavily sanctioned foes, the US is also seeking to deter further fuel shipments from Iran to gasoline-starved Venezuela, US officials have said.

The US and dozens of other nations regard Maduro and his socialist government as illegitimate because of a 2018 election widely seen as fraudulent. Maduro has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to remove him to gain control of the South American nation’s oil reserves.

US officials have steadily added tankers and shipping companies to the blacklist over their dealings with Venezuela since Washington imposed sanctions last year, and have warned of more targets if they fail to abide by sanctions.

Some US officials have said privately that President Donald Trump has become frustrated by the failure to oust Maduro, who retains the support of the Venezuelan military as well as Russia, China, Cuba and Iran.

Earlier this week the US Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil, escalating the political standoff by curbing the OPEC nation’s crude exports.

Next WTO chief must steer reforms in the face of rising protectionism

Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Next WTO chief must steer reforms in the face of rising protectionism

Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization (WTO) began the process on Monday of selecting a new director-general to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down a year early at the end of August.

Azevedo’s successor will need to steer reforms and negotiations in the face of rising protectionism, a deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing trade tensions, notably between the US and China.

The Geneva-based body normally takes 9 months to choose a new chief but now wants to do so in three. It prefers to pick a chief by consensus, moving to a vote only as a last resort.

Below is a summary of possible candidates:

AFRICA

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), board chair of global vaccine alliance GAVI:

Okonjo-Iweala, 65, is an economist and development specialist who has served as Nigeria’s foreign minister and finance minister as as a managing director of the World Bank. The former Harvard and MIT student’s work has involved efforts to make immunization programs financially sustainable.

Eloi Laourou (Benin), ambassador to the UN and WTO:

Diplomat for 30 years and champion of the rights of poorer countries as ex-coordinator of a group of the least developed countries. Holding a doctorate in international law and international relations, he co-chairs a working group of French-speaking countries on trade and development.

Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt), currently Geneva-based lawyer:

A former trade negotiator for Egypt and ex-WTO official who helped draft an agreement on trade in services in the landmark Uruguay Round deal — an experience which he said gave him essential “bridge-building” skills.

Mamdouh, 67, is currently advising the G20 presidency, Saudi Arabia, on trade and investment matters. 

Amina Mohamed, (Kenya) sport and culture minister:

Mohamed, 58, is a former Kenyan ambassador to the WTO who was the first woman to chair the WTO’s General Council in 2005.

She ran for the director general post unsuccessfully in 2013. Her CV says she speaks four languages, has a law degree and is an “excellent strategist and visionary” who has advocated broad participation in the WTO reform process.

EUROPE

Arancha Gonzalez Laya (Spain), Spanish foreign minister:

A lawyer, she served as chief of staff to then-WTO chief Pascal Lamy between 2005 and 2013. Trade officials say she may be unacceptable to the US administration given strained relations with Washington under Lamy’s leadership.

Phil Hogan (Ireland), European trade commissioner:

He is in his second role as a European commissioner, previously covering agriculture, and is considering a WTO bid. A politician of the center-right Fine Gael party, he has also served as a minister in two Irish governments.

He advocates reform at the WTO, agreeing with the US and Japan on the need to update global rules on industrial subsidies. But his own relations with Washington have been less cordial amid persistent transatlantic trade tension.

SOUTH AMERICA

Jesus Seade (Mexico), senior trade official in Mexican government:

Mexico is set to propose Seade, who helped rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, sources said on Sunday. He previously worked at universities in Hong Kong.

Topics: World Trade Organization (WTO)

Related

Business & Economy
European trade chief Phil Hogan mulls bid for WTO top job
Business & Economy
Wanted: New head of WTO

