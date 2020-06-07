You are here

Venezuela arrests TV execs after US firm pulls out

DirecTV managers “voluntarily surrendered” to authorities and were held at the intelligence service headquarters in Caracas, known as El Helicoide. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

  DirecTV's departure leaves two million subscribers in limbo
CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities have detained three DirecTV executives after the US-owned television service’s decision to shut operations in the South American country due to US sanctions, their lawyer said.

“I hope there is justice in this country,” Carlos Villamizar, vice president of strategy for DirecTV, told reporters before surrendering himself.

Villamizar said that he was “very, very surprised,” at the warrant issued against him and his former colleagues Hector Rivero and Rodolfo Carrano.

He was accompanied by lawyer Jesus Loreto, who said the other two managers had “voluntarily surrendered” to authorities and were being held at the intelligence service headquarters in Caracas, known as El Helicoide.

Former DirecTV employees expressed solidarity with the trio on social networks, with the hashtag #DIRECTVSomosTodos (We are DirecTV) trending on Twitter.

The arrest warrants were issued almost three weeks after AT&T announced on May 19 its “immediate” withdrawal from the pay TV market in Venezuela, where it offered the DirecTV satellite platform.

Under the terms of its pay TV license granted by President Nicolas Maduro’s government, DirectTV was obliged to carry private news network Globovision and PDVSA TV.

Texas-based AT&T said that it was forced to close the television operation because US sanctions banned the transmission of Globovision and PDVSA TV, the channel of the Venezuelan state oil company.

The three arrested executives “did not participate in what happened, they did not know what was happening,” the lawyer said.

Three days after AT&T’s decision to close operations, Venezuela’s highest court ordered the seizure of the company’s facilities and equipment. The board of directors at the company that provides the DirecTV service in Venezuela, Galaxy Entertainment, have also been barred from leaving the country.

DirecTV’s departure has left two million subscribers in limbo, with soccer fans deprived of the popular Futbol Total program, which was broadcast by DirecTV Sports for Latin America.

Under Donald Trump, Washington has been seeking to oust the leftist Maduro and the Venezuelan president, many of his top government allies and PDVSA are all subject to US sanctions.

Topics: Venezuela DirecTV US sanctions

Next WTO chief must steer reforms in the face of rising protectionism

Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Next WTO chief must steer reforms in the face of rising protectionism

Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization (WTO) began the process on Monday of selecting a new director-general to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down a year early at the end of August.

Azevedo’s successor will need to steer reforms and negotiations in the face of rising protectionism, a deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing trade tensions, notably between the US and China.

The Geneva-based body normally takes 9 months to choose a new chief but now wants to do so in three. It prefers to pick a chief by consensus, moving to a vote only as a last resort.

Below is a summary of possible candidates:

AFRICA

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), board chair of global vaccine alliance GAVI:

Okonjo-Iweala, 65, is an economist and development specialist who has served as Nigeria’s foreign minister and finance minister as as a managing director of the World Bank. The former Harvard and MIT student’s work has involved efforts to make immunization programs financially sustainable.

Eloi Laourou (Benin), ambassador to the UN and WTO:

Diplomat for 30 years and champion of the rights of poorer countries as ex-coordinator of a group of the least developed countries. Holding a doctorate in international law and international relations, he co-chairs a working group of French-speaking countries on trade and development.

Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt), currently Geneva-based lawyer:

A former trade negotiator for Egypt and ex-WTO official who helped draft an agreement on trade in services in the landmark Uruguay Round deal — an experience which he said gave him essential “bridge-building” skills.

Mamdouh, 67, is currently advising the G20 presidency, Saudi Arabia, on trade and investment matters. 

Amina Mohamed, (Kenya) sport and culture minister:

Mohamed, 58, is a former Kenyan ambassador to the WTO who was the first woman to chair the WTO’s General Council in 2005.

She ran for the director general post unsuccessfully in 2013. Her CV says she speaks four languages, has a law degree and is an “excellent strategist and visionary” who has advocated broad participation in the WTO reform process.

EUROPE

Arancha Gonzalez Laya (Spain), Spanish foreign minister:

A lawyer, she served as chief of staff to then-WTO chief Pascal Lamy between 2005 and 2013. Trade officials say she may be unacceptable to the US administration given strained relations with Washington under Lamy’s leadership.

Phil Hogan (Ireland), European trade commissioner:

He is in his second role as a European commissioner, previously covering agriculture, and is considering a WTO bid. A politician of the center-right Fine Gael party, he has also served as a minister in two Irish governments.

He advocates reform at the WTO, agreeing with the US and Japan on the need to update global rules on industrial subsidies. But his own relations with Washington have been less cordial amid persistent transatlantic trade tension.

SOUTH AMERICA

Jesus Seade (Mexico), senior trade official in Mexican government:

Mexico is set to propose Seade, who helped rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, sources said on Sunday. He previously worked at universities in Hong Kong.

Topics: World Trade Organization (WTO)

Related

Business & Economy
European trade chief Phil Hogan mulls bid for WTO top job
Business & Economy
Wanted: New head of WTO

