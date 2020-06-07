Arab countries show support to Egypt’s ‘Cairo Declaration’ over Libya

DUBAI: A number of Arab nations have voiced their support for Egypt’s Cairo Declaration – that proposes the implementation of a ceasefire in Libya starting June 8, and a return to the political process.

The initiative also suggests holding UN-supervised presidential council elections, drafting a constitutional declaration to regulate elections for a later stage, and ending all foreign interference in Libya’s internal affairs.

Saudi Arabia urged both eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) to implement a cease-fire immediately.

The Kingdom also called on both to start negotiating under the auspices of the UN in order to establish safety and security in Libya and protect it from foreign interference.

The UAE also voiced its support for an end to the ongoing disputes in Libya, in line with the outcome of the Berlin Conference under the UN’s guidance, state news agency WAM reported citing the foreign ministry.

The Ministry also urged the Libyan authorities to immediately respond to Egypt’s initiative to help end the conflict that threatens Libya’s sovereignty and integrity.

Meanwhile, Bahrain said it also welcomed Egypt’s Cairo Declaration and that it supported all efforts exerted by Egypt to help “maintain Arab national security and defend Arab interests and issues,” state news agency BNA reported.

All Libyan parties should respond quickly to the proposed agreement and to give priority to the national interest to help bring security to the nation, Bahrain’s foreign ministry said.

In Kuwait, the government called on all Libyan parties to bring an end to the conflict in the country after welcoming Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s initiative, state news agency KUNA reported.

Meanwhile Jordan also welcomed the Cairo Declaration initiative, saying the Kingdom welcomed Egypt’s creation of the declaration, describing it as a “significant achievement,” state news agency Petra reported citing the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

Safadi also said the declaration was in line with other international initiatives, "which should also be supported to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis that protects the country's unity and stability through Libyan dialogue."

Turkey, meanwhile, rejected Egypt’s allegations against Ankara on the Libyan crisis, local daily Hurriyet Daily News reported citing the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"We reject the unfounded accusations of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry against Turkey within the context of Libya in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL Small Group on June 4, 2020.

"In fact, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal gave the necessary response to the Egyptian foreign minister during the meeting," Hami Aksoy said.

He added that Khalifa Haftar and the Egyptian administration are the actual obstacles to Libya’s peace, with them trying to an authoritarian regime.

"Egypt’s years-long military support to putschist Haftar constitutes a clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Aksoy added.