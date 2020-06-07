You are here

  • Home
  • Arab countries show support to Egypt’s ‘Cairo Declaration’ over Libya

Arab countries show support to Egypt’s ‘Cairo Declaration’ over Libya

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on June 6, 2020 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C), Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar (R) and the Libyan Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh (L) taking part in a joint press conference in the capital Cairo. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/543d9

Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

Arab countries show support to Egypt’s ‘Cairo Declaration’ over Libya

  • Arab countries urged the Libyan authorities to immediately respond to Egypt’s initiative
  • Turkey rejected Egypt’s allegations against Ankara on the Libyan crisis
Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A number of Arab nations have voiced their support for Egypt’s Cairo Declaration – that proposes the implementation of a ceasefire in Libya starting June 8, and a return to the political process.
The initiative also suggests holding UN-supervised presidential council elections, drafting a constitutional declaration to regulate elections for a later stage, and ending all foreign interference in Libya’s internal affairs.
Saudi Arabia urged both eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) to implement a cease-fire immediately.
The Kingdom also called on both to start negotiating under the auspices of the UN in order to establish safety and security in Libya and protect it from foreign interference.
The UAE also voiced its support for an end to the ongoing disputes in Libya, in line with the outcome of the Berlin Conference under the UN’s guidance, state news agency WAM reported citing the foreign ministry.
The Ministry also urged the Libyan authorities to immediately respond to Egypt’s initiative to help end the conflict that threatens Libya’s sovereignty and integrity.
Meanwhile, Bahrain said it also welcomed Egypt’s Cairo Declaration and that it supported all efforts exerted by Egypt to help “maintain Arab national security and defend Arab interests and issues,” state news agency BNA reported.
All Libyan parties should respond quickly to the proposed agreement and to give priority to the national interest to help bring security to the nation, Bahrain’s foreign ministry said.
In Kuwait, the government called on all Libyan parties to bring an end to the conflict in the country after welcoming Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s initiative, state news agency KUNA reported.
Meanwhile Jordan also welcomed the Cairo Declaration initiative, saying the Kingdom welcomed Egypt’s creation of the declaration, describing it as a “significant achievement,” state news agency Petra reported citing the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.
Safadi also said the declaration was in line with other international initiatives, "which should also be supported to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis that protects the country's unity and stability through Libyan dialogue."
Turkey, meanwhile, rejected Egypt’s allegations against Ankara on the Libyan crisis, local daily Hurriyet Daily News reported citing the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
"We reject the unfounded accusations of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry against Turkey within the context of Libya in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL Small Group on June 4, 2020.
"In fact, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal gave the necessary response to the Egyptian foreign minister during the meeting," Hami Aksoy said.
He added that Khalifa Haftar and the Egyptian administration are the actual obstacles to Libya’s peace, with them trying to an authoritarian regime.
"Egypt’s years-long military support to putschist Haftar constitutes a clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Aksoy added.

Topics: Egypt Libya

Related

Middle-East
Egypt announces new Libya plan after collapse of Haftar offensive
Middle-East
Libya’s Tripoli government seizes last LNA stronghold near capital

Nuclear watchdog: Iran blocking access to two sites

Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

Nuclear watchdog: Iran blocking access to two sites

  • Iran increasingly in contravention with terms of nuclear deal
  • The country's uranium stockpile nearly eight times higher than the level agreed in 2015 deal
Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The UN nuclear watchdog has expressed serious concern at Iran’s failure to grant it access to two suspect locations for more than four months.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had blocked inspections at two locations that it believed were active long before the internationally brokered 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program.
According to the report, the agency has questions regarding the possible “use or storage of nuclear material” at the two sites and claims that one of them “may have been used for the processing and conversion of uranium ore including fluorination in 2003.”
In an unreleased report expected to be published mid-June the Vienna-based IAEA expresses “serious concern” that the agency was barred from entering the sites.
The nuclear watchdog also said Tehran had not clarified its response to their questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.
In a separate report, the agency also noted that as of May 20 Iran had a stockpile of 1,571.6 kilograms of low-enriched uranium, nearly eight times the 202.8 kilogram limit agreed as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has rapidly accumulated uranium in 2020, with their stockpile growing by 550 kilograms since Feb. 19.
The stockpile’s highest level of enrichment now stands at 4.5 percent — breaching the 2015 agreement’s 3.67 percent limit.
In July 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the US, Germany, France, Russia, China and the European Union, which curbed Iran’s nuclear weapons program in return for economic incentives.
Under the deal, Tehran agreed that “under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.”
Iran also agreed to a monitoring regime that would allow international inspectors to gain access to sites suspected of nuclear weapons-related activities.
The IAEA’s latest findings come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the USA, which withdrew from the deal, with President Trump calling it the “worst deal ever.”

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Related

Update
Middle-East
UN agency: Iran violating all restrictions of nuclear deal
Middle-East
Iran says black boxes of downed Ukraine plane of ‘no help’

Latest updates

Libya’s NOC confirms production resumed at southern Sharara oilfield
5 reasons to add flaxseed to your diet
British places of worship to reopen for individual prayer on June 15
Nuclear watchdog: Iran blocking access to two sites
Netanyahu calls for Iran sanctions over nuclear ‘violations’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.