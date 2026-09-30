LONDON: The British Museum is facing legal action over its Bayeux Tapestry exhibition, with lawyers representing a blind man alleging the museum is breaching equalities laws by not providing audio described tours.

Dr. Yusuf Ali Osman asked the museum whether live audio described tours would be provided for the long-awaited exhibition of the nearly 1,000-year-old embroidery, which depicts the conquest of England by William I in 1066.

But, Osman’s lawyers say, the British Museum said it would not be providing such audio tours ⁠as restrictions on ⁠the tapestry’s light exposure limit the number of visitors, meaning the museum was prioritising self-guided visits.

Osman says the museum’s decision is a breach of the Equality Act, as he is discriminated against compared to sighted visitors, and is seeking damages and a ⁠court order requiring the British Museum to amend its policies.

The British Museum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I want to be able to visit the Bayeux Tapestry and experience it for myself,” Osman said in a statement.

“I understand that there are important restrictions around how the tapestry is displayed, but it is disappointing to find that blind visitors are not being offered an audio described ⁠way of experiencing ⁠it.”

His lawyer, Kate Egerton from the firm Leigh Day, said: “The Equality Act places obligations on service providers to anticipate the needs of disabled people and take reasonable steps to avoid substantial disadvantage.

“Our client is asking for the same opportunity as sighted visitors to experience this exhibition.”

The exhibition of the 70-meter-long tapestry, which allows ticket-holders 40 minutes to view it from an elevated platform, has been hugely popular. The first batch of tickets sold out and generated nearly £2.5 million ($3.32 million).