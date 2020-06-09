You are here

One in five Iranians may have had virus, says health official

Nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country’s outbreak started in February, a health official said Tuesday. (Reuters/File Photo)
  Iran says it has carried out more than one million PCR tests to "confirm" infections
TEHRAN: Nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country’s outbreak started in February, a health official said Tuesday.
“About 15 million Iranians may have experienced being infected with this virus since the outbreak began,” said Ehsan Mostafavi, a member of the task force set up to combat COVID-19.
This meant the virus was “much less lethal than we or the world had anticipated,” the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.
The figure represents 18.75 percent of the more than 80 million population of Iran, which on Tuesday announced another 74 deaths from the coronavirus.
Mostafavi said it was derived from serology tests to identify antibodies in patients who have recovered from the illness.
These differ from polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect the presence of an antigen.
Iran says it has carried out more than one million PCR tests to “confirm” infections and report them so far.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 74 new coronavirus fatalities in the past 12 hours had raised the overall death toll to 8,425.
Cases of infection rose by 2,095 over the same period to total 175,927, she added.
Lari replaced Kianoush Jahanpour as the health ministry’s spokesperson on Tuesday, according to a ministry statement.
Health Minister Saeed Namaki called on her to “avoid politicization” of issues and to coordinate with him “before making any remarks on social media or to the press,” it added.
Jahanpour had come under fire in March after saying China’s reporting of its COVID-19 figures was a “bitter joke.”
He was slammed on Twitter by the Chinese ambassador to Tehran, Chang Hua, and later retreated by praising Beijing for its support of Tehran during the pandemic.
Iran-China relations are usually warm as Beijing is one of Tehran’s top trade partners, especially in oil.

Women face rise in domestic violence due to coronavirus lockdown in Yemen, report says 

09 June 2020
ARAB NEWS 

Women face rise in domestic violence due to coronavirus lockdown in Yemen, report says 

  The restrictions of the COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine, together with extreme economic stresses, have led to dramatic jumps in incidences of domestic violence in many countries and Yemen is no exception
Updated 09 June 2020
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Recent reports of violence against women since COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in Yemen indicate that the levels of violence have risen further, a report published by the London School of Economics said.
The Yemeni Women Union (YWU) continues to record cases of violence against women despite the reduced opportunities women have to report violence or access services due to government restrictions, which is believed to indicate that levels of violence have increases, the report said. 
The restrictions of the COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine, together with extreme economic stresses, have led to dramatic jumps in incidences of domestic violence in many countries and Yemen is no exception, Noha Yehya of the YWU said.
Levels of domestic violence and sexual harassment of women in Yemen are estimated to have increased by 63 percent in the last five years due to the conflict, according to the report. 
The YWU believes the shifting roles of security forces in imposing COVID-19 restrictions present further risks to women in countries like Yemen where there are “few curbs on power and widespread impunity.”
Amid the attempt by the government to contain the spread of the virus, YWU warned that services to prevent violence and support survivors have reduced. 
The demands of the coronavirus response have already led to a diversion of funding away from services for women and girls, according to the report. 
The United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA, estimates that without adequate funding, 48,000 women could die due to a lack of sexual and reproductive health services.

Yemen

