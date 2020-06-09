Parsons unit wins order on ultra-luxury Saudi Amaala project

RIYADH: The Saudi unit of Parsons has won a construction supervision contract on the ultra-luxurious Amaala project to be developed on Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast.
The work covers the first phase of Triple Bay, one of three main components of the project.
The Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company Binyah will join Parsons onsite carrying out the excavation, backfilling, and earthworks, Amaala said in a statement.
“We celebrated a milestone moment in our history when work onsite began, and we are looking forward to working closely together to bring our vision for Triple Bay to life,” said Amaala CEO Nicholas Naples.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in vast tourism-focused mega-projects as it opens up to overseas visitors and rolls out tourist visas for the first time. It is part of a wider push to diversify the Kingdom’s economic base and reduce its reliance on crude oil sales.
Set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve, Amaala is planned to span over 3,800 square kilometers and to include more than 2500 rooms and 700 villas. It is expected to complete all of its phases by 2028.
