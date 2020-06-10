Iran reports more than 2,000 new virus cases

Trump welcomes Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire

LONDON: US President Donald Trump welcomed Egypt's proposal for a ceasefire in Libya on Wednesday during a phonecall with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Egypt called for a truce starting on Monday, as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for Libya.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the resumption of talks led by the United Nations between Libya's warring sides and urged speedy negotiations to achieve a ceasefire.

"The agreement between the GNA and LNA to re-enter UN security talks was a good first step, very positive," Pompeo said in a news conference, referring to the Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army, led by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

"Quick and good-faith negotiations are now required to implement a ceasefire and relaunch the UN-led intra-Libyan political talks," Pompeo said.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on June 2 said Libya's warring parties had agreed to restart ceasefire talks.

(With Reuters)