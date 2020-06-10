You are here

Iran reports more than 2,000 new virus cases

Rising infection figures since a low in early May and lax observance of social distancing have worried authorities, which have reiterated calls for strict adherence to health protocols. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2020
AFP

  • The ministry says it has carried out more than one million COVID-19 tests since it reported the country’s first cases on February 19
  • There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures
TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday announced more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections, in line with a recent surge in cases that President Hassan Rouhani attributed to increased testing.
“When more tests are done, then naturally more cases are identified,” Rouhani told a televised meeting of his cabinet.
But the high number of recent cases “does not have a negative aspect to it, and people should not worry,” he added.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the 2,011 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours had raised Iran’s overall caseload to 177,938.
She added that fatalities had reached 8,506 with 81 new deaths over the same period.
The ministry says it has carried out more than one million COVID-19 tests since it reported the country’s first cases on February 19.
There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.
Rising infection figures since a low in early May and lax observance of social distancing have worried authorities, which have reiterated calls for strict adherence to health protocols.

Trump welcomes Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire

Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Trump welcomes Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire

  • Egypt called for a ceasefire starting on Monday, as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for Libya
Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US President Donald Trump welcomed Egypt's proposal for a ceasefire in Libya on Wednesday during a phonecall with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. 

Egypt called for a truce starting on Monday, as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for Libya.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the resumption of talks led by the United Nations between Libya's warring sides and urged speedy negotiations to achieve a ceasefire.
"The agreement between the GNA and LNA to re-enter UN security talks was a good first step, very positive," Pompeo said in a news conference, referring to the Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army, led by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.
"Quick and good-faith negotiations are now required to implement a ceasefire and relaunch the UN-led intra-Libyan political talks," Pompeo said.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on June 2 said Libya's warring parties had agreed to restart ceasefire talks.

(With Reuters)

