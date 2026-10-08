HASAKAH: Some 518 displaced families from Ras al-Ain in northern Hasakah returned from Hasakah city to their home areas on Thursday, marking the fourth group to return under a voluntary return program.

Mustafa Abdi, a member of the presidential team implementing the Jan. 29 agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces, said that the families were transported to their home areas in Ras Al-Ain in a convoy supervised by the presidential team.

The return followed the clearance of about 70 villages of mines and war remnants, Abdi said, as part of a state plan aimed at facilitating the return of displaced people to their home areas and ensuring security and stability there.

In parallel, about 50 families from Hasakah city who are currently in Ras al-Ain are being transferred back to their neighborhoods and residential areas in the city, he added.

Previous groups included 413 families in the first phase, 700 in the second and 520 in the third, bringing the total number of families returned so far to more than 2,150 out of about 12,000 displaced families in



Hasakah province.

A convoy carrying 201 displaced families left camps in the Idlib countryside on Monday to return to their home areas in nine Syrian provinces.

Mohammed Baker, director of the Northern Department of Social Affairs and Labor in Idlib, said that the families were surveyed inside the camps, their names were verified and arrangements were made for their departure.

He said the directorate would follow up on the families’ conditions after their return, help facilitate access to available services and coordinate with UNHCR to support access to



job opportunities.

Osama Al-Mousa, an operations officer at the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management in Dana, said Civil Defense teams were securing the convoy in coordination with the relevant authorities.

He said the returns are part of the implementation of Presidential Decree No. 59 and the goal of achieving “zero tents.”

Several returnees expressed their happiness at going home after years of displacement.

Ali Subaih, who was displaced from Maarat Al-Numan, said he was pleased to return to his home and land despite the damage to his house and its need for restoration.

Najoud Najib al-Salloum, from Al-Qaryatayn in Homs countryside, said returning with dignity had brought an end to years of hardship in the camps.