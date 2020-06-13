You are here

  Turkey must win trust 'to secure foreign funds', says sacked central bank chief

Turkey must win trust ‘to secure foreign funds’, says sacked central bank chief

Erdogan sacked central bank’s chief for not cutting interest rates. (AFP File Photo)
  • Ali Babacan resigned from Erdogan’s AK Party last July over “deep differences” about the direction of the party he helped to found
  • Erdogan sacked Babacan as central bank chief last year for not cutting interest rates
ANKARA: Turkey must restore its economic credibility if it hopes to secure needed foreign funding and return to growth, said President Tayyip Erdogan’s former economy czar who recently broke away and founded his own party.

Ali Babacan, a 53-year-old former deputy prime minister, resigned from Erdogan’s AK Party last July over “deep differences” about the direction of the party he helped to found. In March he formed the Deva (Remedy) Party.

Babacan said that Turkey risks another slump in the lira unless it can access fresh sources of foreign exchange, after the currency fell to a record low last month, but that trust in its economic institutions had eroded.

Erdogan last year sacked the central bank’s chief for not cutting interest rates. The bank has since slashed rates well below inflation, stoking concerns over its independence. It has also used billions in foreign exchange reserves to defend the lira, prompting Ankara to seek foreign funding.

“Turkey must find that forex soon” but it needs to “reinstate the reputation and confidence in its economy management first,” Babacan said.

“The institutions had already lost their credibility,” he said. “You can dictate onion prices . . . but you cannot dictate the foreign exchange price, that’s not how the international markets work.”

Babacan, well regarded by foreign investors, served as economy and then foreign minister before becoming deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2015.

Opinion polls currently show his party with just 1 percent or 2 percent support. Yet even incremental gains for Deva could spell trouble for Erdogan, who faces another election by 2023 at the latest. Babacan said it was unlikely Erdogan’s government would last until 2023, adding he expected an election next year or in 2022.

The lira has been hit by fallout from the pandemic and investor concerns over depleted net FX reserves and the country’s relatively high foreign debt obligations. Ankara won some support when Qatar tripled an existing currency swap line to $15 billion last month.

Investors and bankers say Turkey would adopt capital controls, such as limits on transfers or withdrawals, only in a worst-case scenario. But Babacan said Ankara was already heading in that direction. “Capital controls is not a black and white area, it consists of shades of grey. Turkey is going toward a darker grey,” he said.

The European Central Bank could extend a swap line in order to protect a key trade partner, he said. “If the Turkish economy collapses today, this would harm the economies of Europe. The ECB must be seeing this, and they must play an active role.” 

Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s strategy in the oil market has won a vote of confidence from the American investment bank JP Morgan, which predicts the Kingdom will “come out on top” in the global energy business.

“Saudi Arabia will come out on top in the fight for market share as non-OPEC and US production fades,” JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek said in a report on the oil industry, which suggested that Saudi Arabia will see a large increase in its share of the international oil market as the American shale industry weakens and production declines from outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The Kingdom, which has been leading global efforts to stabilize the global oil market in the wake of an unprecedented decline in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will see its share of the market rise from the current level of 11.6 per cent to around 15 per cent — its highest level since the 1980s — by 2025, JPM said.

Oil production from the US shale fields, which propelled America to its position as the biggest producer in the world in 2019, is forecast to rise only slightly to 11m barrels a day this year. Before the crash in oil prices in March and April, US shale oil was expected to climb steadily to reach 17m barrels per day over the next decade.

Oil prices are down around 40 percent so far this year, but have recovered from historic lows in April after Saudi Arabia and Russia — via the OPEC+ alliance — orchestrated record cuts in output in April. Just last weekend, the deal was extended and tough new guidelines introduced to ensure oil producers comply with the new regime.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said: “Through our commitment to a proactive policy, within a cohesive and collective framework, we are restoring confidence to global oil markets. We have grounds to be optimistic about the future.”

JP Morgan expects demand to increase sharply in the second half of this year, for an average of 91m barrels per day for 2020. This is down from the 100m barrels per day the world was consuming before the pandemic first hit global economies. That level will only resume in November of next year, JP Morgan predicted.

With oil prices currently at comparatively low levels, capital expenditure in oil will be cut back, JP Morgan said, which could create a “supercycle” from 2022, leading to falling supply and a surge in crude prices.

JP Morgan is the biggest bank in the world measured by profits, and has been a partner of Saudi Arabia for many years, having helped fund the original investment in the oil industry in the 1930s.

