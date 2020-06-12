Masmak Fort, an important historical destination in Riyadh

Masmak Fort, located in the center of Riyadh, was constructed in the 19th century. Covering an area of 4,500 square meters, the fort today hosts folk festivals and other activities.
The mosque adjacent to the fort was rebuilt to reflect traditional local architecture. Date palms shade the southern end of the fort, which features several passageways paved with limestone.
“Masmak” in Arabic means the high, fortified, thick and huge — important qualities for a fort that witnessed King Abdul Aziz’s major initiatives in consolidating the Kingdom.
The fort is home to a museum that has become an important historical destination and focal point for state guests as well as foreign visitors and local residents. The museum contains photographs, maps, models, display cabinets, old weapons, traditional and heritage objects, exhibition and audiovisual halls.
This photograph was taken by Hisham Shamma as part of the Colors of Saudi Arabia competition.
