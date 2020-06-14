Saudi Arabia to spare no effort in fight against extremism: FM

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said fighting terrorism remains an important aim of the Kingdom.

His comments came during a virtual meeting of the Sahel Alliance of the G5 Sahel countries, including France, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad, in addition to the EU and other international partners.

He said Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of global efforts to combat terror and extremism, adding that the Kingdom believes in the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach that can protect the lives of innocent people and preserve the security and stability of states.

The Kingdom contributed $110 million to establish the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre, which provides important support to UN members states, including in the Sahel, he said. Prince Faisal also said that the Kingdom’s historical partnership with the Sahel countries and its belief in the vital role of the group in combating terrorism means Saudi Arabia is keen to provide them with support and technical assistance in countering terrorism.

He added that the Kingdom will spare no effort in supporting all countries in their fight against terrorism and extremism.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan and Deputy Minister for Multilateral International Affairs Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi.