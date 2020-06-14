You are here

Saudi Arabia to spare no effort in fight against extremism: FM

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends a virtual meeting of the Sahel Alliance of the G5 Sahel countries. (SPA)
  • The Kingdom contributed $110 million to establish the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said fighting terrorism remains an important aim of the Kingdom.

His comments came during a virtual meeting of the Sahel Alliance of the G5 Sahel countries, including France, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad, in addition to the EU and other international partners.

He said Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of global efforts to combat terror and extremism, adding that the Kingdom believes in the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach that can protect the lives of innocent people and preserve the security and stability of states.

The Kingdom contributed $110 million to establish the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre, which provides important support to UN members states, including in the Sahel, he said. Prince Faisal also said that the Kingdom’s historical partnership with the Sahel countries and its belief in the vital role of the group in combating terrorism means Saudi Arabia is keen to provide them with support and technical assistance in countering terrorism.

He added that the Kingdom will spare no effort in supporting all countries in their fight against terrorism and extremism.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan and Deputy Minister for Multilateral International Affairs Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi.

Mohammed Al-Harran, undersecretary for human resources at Saudi Ministry of Education

Updated 14 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Harran, undersecretary for human resources at Saudi Ministry of Education

Updated 14 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Harran’s role as undersecretary for human resources at the Ministry of Education has been extended.

He has been the vice rector of King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh since 2009, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business administration from KSU in 1982. 

He received a master’s degree in organizational and human resource development from Southern Illinois University in 1987. Al-Harran obtained a doctorate in organizational and human resource development from the University of Mississippi in 1996. His thesis title was “Bureaucratic control (environment) as an impediment to enhancing organization effectiveness of public enterprises in Saudi Arabia.”

His previous work experience includes working in many fields in the education sector. He was director general of administrative and financial affairs at King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University For Health Sciences from 2006 to 2009, a member of the curriculum design development in the field of public administration from 1999 to 2000, and a member of a KSU supervisory committee from 1997 to 1998.

Al-Harran is also a member of the Saudi Management Association and the American Society for Public Administration.

He has taken part in conferences, and written papers about privatization in the Kingdom and public institutions.

Topics: Who's Who

