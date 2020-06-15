You are here

Canadian companies tap bond market at the heaviest pace

People maintain social distance as they sit at Humber Bay Shores park while the province prepares for more phased re-openings from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  Banks, miners, energy firms, retailers and real estate firms were among those raising debt
Reuters

TORONTO: Canadian companies went on a debt binge as the COVID-19 crisis slammed the economy, with Canada Inc. rushing to the bond market at the heaviest pace in at least a decade.

Corporate bond issuance in Canada between January and May jumped 22.5 percent to C$78.4 billion ($57.9 billion), according to Reuters calculations, as companies raised funds to safeguard their finances during unprecedented businesses shutdowns.

Cash raised via bonds would make issuers financially more resilient should a second wave of coronavirus infections stall economic recovery. Bonds tend to come due over a longer period than bank loans, adding comfort.

“You don’t want to be caught in a situation when you do need the access to capital markets and they’re closed off to you,” said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management.

Helping reassure credit markets, the Bank of Canada cut rates to near zero in March and began its first large-scale bond-buying program.

Some borrowing was pre-funding and some was used to pay down lines of bank credit, said Brad Meiers, head of debt capital markets and syndication at HSBC Securities. If additional liquidity was needed, he explained, companies could then have room to borrow more.

Banks, miners, energy firms, retailers and real estate firms were among those raising debt. The increased borrowing could be a problem for companies facing slowdowns or with high existing debt loads.

Already, the debt-to-equity ratio of private non-financial corporations jumped to 212 percent in the first quarter, the highest since 2009, official data showed on Friday.

“Leverage ratios are definitely a concern,” said Benjamin Reitzes, a Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets. “There may be a hangover from all this.”

With the central bank forecasting a further sharp drop in second-quarter GDP, companies could be in for more pain.

“Businesses might need a little more cash to get through all this and that in turn means again, more issuance, just maybe not at the pace we’ve seen in the last couple of months,” Reitzes added.

Topics: Canada Canada Inc. COVID-19

Canada's oil patch cuts back climate efforts

Reuters

Canada’s oil patch cuts back climate efforts

  Top producers cut $1.32 billion in planned spending on green initiatives
Reuters

WINNIPEG: Canadian oil sands companies have shelved nearly C$2 billion in green initiatives in a cost-cutting drive to weather the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal in some of their commitments to reduce emissions and clean up their dirty oil image.

International oil firms left Canada in droves in recent years due to the high costs to turn a profit in the sector. Some investors and banks, meanwhile, halted financing in part to pressure the world’s fourth-largest crude producer to reduce the environmental impact of oil-sands production.

This year, top producers Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy have cut a combined C$1.8 billion ($1.32 billion) in planned spending on green initiatives as losses mount due to economic lockdowns that have hammered oil demand.

“This has strengthened our view on the matter, that our decision that we took (to block oil sands) was correct,” said Jeanett Bergan, KLP’s head of responsible investments.

KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, exited oil sands investments last year, while the country’s $1 trillion wealth fund in May blacklisted Suncor and other large producers for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions.

The Canadian industry has the highest upstream emissions intensity among major world oil and gas producers, at 39 kilograms per barrel of oil equivalent, more than triple that of the US, consultancy Rystad Energy said in May.

The picture in Canada contrasts with Europe, where the biggest oil and gas companies have diverted a larger share of their cash to green energy, even through the outbreak.

The oil sands industry is more carbon-intensive than other forms of crude production, and faces more intense pressure from investors to limit emissions. Canadian oil producers will have a harder time convincing investors and environmentalists of their role in a future lower carbon economy if their commitment to green initiatives is wavering.

Canada’s oil firms have invested in recent years to reduce their emissions intensity. But Western Canada’s overall emissions increased 14 percent from 2005 to 2018, as oil output doubled.

Suncor, which made most of the cuts, shelved a C$300 million wind power project and a C$1.4-billion cogeneration plan, which would replace coke-fired boilers with natural gas units at its base operations, reducing carbon emissions and other pollutants.

Alberta, heart of most of Canada’s production, reduced environmental monitoring requirements temporarily, saying it was necessary to comply with health orders regarding the pandemic. The suspended types of monitoring included certain water quality tests and some monitoring of soil and wildlife.

Alberta’s move is worrisome, said Jamie Bonham, director of corporate engagement at NEI Investments, a firm focused on responsible investing, which holds stakes in the sector to advocate for green improvements.

“The province is simultaneously opening up the economy — you can go to a barber, get a massage or sit in a restaurant — but you can’t take an environmental reading at a wellsite?” Bonham said.

The pause is only for “short-term relief,” said Kavi Bal, spokesman for the province’s energy minister. He noted that a major commercial carbon capture project began operations this month.

The federal government has used pandemic aid to launch two new green initiatives — cleaning up abandoned wells and loans to help companies reduce methane emissions.

Such steps, however, are too little and too late to draw back many investors, banks and insurers that shunned the industry in recent years, according to a Reuters survey.

Topics: Canada Oil

