DUBAI: Saudi owned startup SDM has been named runner up at the London Business School MENA Startup Competition 2026, scooping $15,000 in prize money.

The firm is developing AI-powered tools for the early detection of chronic diseases, after witnessing growing challenges diabetic patients face in specialized eye care, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

SAARIA, the new AI tech developed by SDM, delivers diagnostic results for eye tests within minutes without requiring a physician to be physically present at the examination site.

SDM plans to use the winnings to expand its operations and explore other areas in the healthcare sector which could benefit from its tech.

The firm's CEO Naif Al-Obaidallah said: “Being named among the top three at the LBS MENA Startup Competition is a proud moment for our team at SDM.

"Pitching alongside so many talented founders from across the region was an inspiring experience.

"We are grateful to London Business School for this opportunity, as well as for the mentorship and support we received throughout the competition.

"This recognition motivates us to continue developing solutions that address healthcare challenges in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Selwa Al-Hazzaa, founder and chairman of SDM, told Arab News her experience as an ophthalmologist in the field allowed her to understand the issues within the diagnosis process.

“One of the biggest gaps in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system is not the lack of medical expertise, but the difficulty of delivering it to every patient at the right time and in the right place,” she said.

Beyond diabetic eye disease, SDM is also developing AI applications designed to identify early risk indicators associated with conditions including hypertension, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, with the aim of supporting earlier intervention.

UAE-based environmental technology startup Persium took first place in the competition, while Frank AI, which developed an Agent Operating System for independent real-estate professionals across the GCC, secured third place.