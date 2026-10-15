RIYADH: Syria will rejoin the Arab constituency at the International Monetary Fund from Nov. 1, ending its membership in the Russian Federation’s group, which it joined in 2012, the Syrian Finance Ministry said.

The announcement followed a meeting between Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, Central Bank Governor Mohammad Safwat Raslan and Ali Al-Hosani, executive director for the Arab constituency at the IMF, on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

The officials discussed ongoing cooperation, including technical assistance, capacity building and preparations for Article IV consultations, which involve regular assessments of member countries’ economic policies, according to a statement published by the ministry on its Telegram channel.

“Al-Hosani stressed during the meeting the keenness of the Arab Office at the International Monetary Fund to follow up on the existing files between the Syrian ministries and institutions and the Fund, including technical support and capacity building,” SANA reported.

The IMF’s last Article IV consultation with Syria was in 2009. In August, the fund said double-digit economic expansion was expected in 2026, with strong growth continuing into 2027, while data gaps remained a constraint on economic assessment.



Kuwait Fund eyes Syria return

Separately, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is ready to resume development cooperation with Syria and contribute to reconstruction, its Acting Director-General Rashid Al-Bader said, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The initiative aligns with the directives of the country and is being carried out in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

Speaking at a World Bank-organized roundtable on Syria’s reconstruction in Bangkok, Al-Bader said the fund had extended 28 loans worth more than 330 million Kuwaiti dinars, or about $1 billion, to Syria over more than four decades.

The financing supported projects in energy, roads, telecommunications, irrigation, water and sanitation.



Development cooperation between the fund and Syria dates to 1969, he said.

The fund’s readiness to resume engagement follows coordination with Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry and reflects a potential return to development financing after years of conflict.