Qantas cuts international flights until October

Qantas Airways said local passengers on the carrier doubled from 34,000 last week to 64,000 this week. (AFP)
Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

  • Australian tourism minister Simon Birmingham says overseas travel was unlikely to restart before next year
  • Australia and New Zealand are unwinding coronavirus restrictions
AFP

SYDNEY: Australian flag-carrier Qantas on Thursday said it had cut all international flights until late October, except those to New Zealand, as border restrictions look set to remain in force.
The decision comes after Australian tourism minister Simon Birmingham said overseas travel was unlikely to restart before next year.
“With Australia’s borders set to remain closed for some time, we have canceled most international flights until late October,” a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement.
“We still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.”
Australia and New Zealand are unwinding coronavirus restrictions after successfully suppressing its spread to relatively low numbers.
New Zealand broke a 24-day run with no new cases on Tuesday after it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.
A special arrangement could be made for some travelers, such as overseas students, but international tourism was not likely in the near future, Birmingham told Australia’s Today Show on Thursday morning.
“In terms of letting tourism and travel just open up freely again, I think that’s quite some way off,” he said.
The comments come after he urged Australians to holiday locally, to help replace some of the $31 billion international tourism nets the country every year.
“We want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can,” he said in a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.
According to Qantas some Australians were already embracing new freedoms, with passengers on the carrier doubling from 34,000 last week to 64,000 this week.
Australia has just two full-service airlines, Virgin and Qantas, which are complemented by their budget offshoots, Tigerair and Jetstar.
Virgin Australia Group went into voluntary administration in late April as the global aviation industry came to a halt owing to international border closures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Both airlines are slowly ramping up domestic flights with Qantas hoping to increase routes to 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels by July as demand grows.

Syrian war strangles regional economic growth says World Bank

Updated 18 June 2020
Sean Cronin

  • War has led to higher debt burdens, deteriorating labor markets, and more restricted access to public services such as health care and electricity
  • Conflict has been responsible for annual reductions in economic growth of 1.2% points in Iraq, 1.6% points in Jordan, and 1.7% points in Lebanon in the last decade
Sean Cronin

LONDON: A decade of conflict in Syria has strangled economic growth among its neighbors and driven poverty higher in Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, the World Bank said on Thursday
The war has also led to higher debt burdens, deteriorating labor markets, especially for youth and women, and more restricted access to public services such as health care and electricity, the lender said in a new report.
It estimates the conflict has been responsible for annual reductions in economic growth of 1.2 percentage points in Iraq, 1.6 percentage points in Jordan, and 1.7 percentage points in Lebanon in the last decade. Poverty rates have also increased across all three countries over the same period, led by Lebanon where economic conditions have deteriorated further in recent weeks amid a currency crisis.
“The overall economic impact of the Syrian conflict on Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon has been disproportionately high compared to similar situations elsewhere in the world in the last few decades” said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank regional director for the Mashreq. “Looking forward, the international community can support the stability and prosperity of the Mashreq much more effectively through a strategy that combines a medium-term perspective, instead of quick fixes, and a regional focus that builds on cross-border linkages and coordinates a response across borders.”
The report is published as the US imposes the most sweeping sanctions yet against Syrian President Bashar Assad in an attempt to ratchet up pressure on the regime.
The economic fallout from the war has been felt in a number of ways by neighboring countries such as the demographic shock caused by the influx of millions of refugees to the collapse of tourism revenues.
At the peak, refugees exceeded a quarter of the local populations in Jordan, Lebanon, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the highest refugee concentration anywhere, the World Bank said.
The report said that regional states are largely unprotected against economic shocks because of weak social safety nets that often lead to reliance on short-term fixes to disruption, such as the use of diesel generators and water trucks.
It found that refugee children receive 5.4 fewer years of education than their host country peers in Lebanon, and 3.7 fewer years in Jordan, which is largely driven by low enrollment in secondary and tertiary levels. The World Bank estimates the human capital gain from closing these gaps could add to GDP growth by 1.1 percent in Lebanon and 0.4 percent in Jordan. 
The World Bank report calls for a regional response that focuses on building on cross-border connectivity which it said can deliver better outcomes across the Mashreq.

