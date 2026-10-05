MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will give a televised speech on Monday, his office said, amid speculation he may call early elections after parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his government.

The defeat in parliament on Friday was another political setback for the Socialist premier, renewing questions over whether his minority government can survive until the next scheduled general election in 2027.

Sanchez, in office since 2018, will make the address at 9:00 am (0800 GMT) from la Moncloa, his official residence, his office said in a brief statement, without giving further details.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Madrid and other cities in Spain on Saturday to demand affordable housing.

His government’s proposed measures, which included automatic renewal of tenancy contracts and restrictions on evicting vulnerable tenants, were voted down by opposition parties in Spain’s parliament.

The defeat infuriated those protesting the country’s increasingly expensive housing market and underscored the difficulties his minority coalition government faces in passing legislation.

Spain has been operating under its 2023 budget, the last national spending plan passed by Sanchez’s government, for several years.

The demonstrations extended a crisis that has gone on for more than a week, triggered by the eviction last month of a pensioner, 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, from her Madrid flat where she had lived for decades.

Hundreds of protesters have been occupying a tent city set up a week ago in the heart of Madrid to press for reforms.

Recent opinion polls have generally placed the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) ahead of the Socialists.

Soaring prices

Housing has for years been a top concern for Spaniards as supply falls short of demand, with rents and house prices rising as elsewhere in the European Union.

Average rents in Spain have almost doubled over the past decade, while asking prices for homes have risen by about 90 percent, according to real estate website Idealista.

Abascal’s eviction catalysed long-running anger about runaway housing costs.

The pensioner was forced to leave the Madrid flat where she had lived for more than seven decades after it was acquired by an investment company that sought to increase her rent by 275 percent, say housing campaigners.

The backlash led the property’s new owners to reach a deal allowing her to return to the flat at a low rent.

The housing bills Sanchez’s leftist coalition had presented to parliament were rejected after the Catalan separatist party Junts -- on whose support the government relies -- voted against them, arguing they lacked rigour.