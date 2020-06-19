New digital media library offers ‘real’ Arabic content for online use

RIYADH: ArabsStock offers thousands of exclusive photos and videos for marketers and designers in the region who have been struggling with the quality of relevant content.
The platform, which was launched on June 11, focuses on producing, presenting, and marketing “real” Arabic content, according to ArabsStock representative and partner Khalid Bin Khanen.
The platform also provides different subscription plans for individual and institutional clients, as well as providing custom-made content for brands.
“ArabsStock provides licensed digital content including, but not limited to, images, videos, graphics, and audio,” he told
Arab News.
It aims to resolve the scarcity of Arabic content and cater for producers, designers, marketing companies and electronic media who depend on online content.
“These problems include the visual content displayed by international websites of imaginary Gulf people, who are foreigners in reality and represent Arab-Gulf people in clothes only… they wear Gulf clothing incorrectly,”
he said.
The website currently features stock images of cities and landmarks from the Kingdom, people of all ages, and photos in workplace, leisure and educational settings that can be deployed in a variety of contexts.
ArabsStock targets Saudis and Gulf citizens to develop content and media that is appropriate for the culture, nature, and style of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
“ArabsStock’s goal is to create profitable opportunities for all creators, including photographers, directors, designers, musicians, and people who aspire to build and enrich the authentic Arabic culture and content, by displaying and licensing the use of their creative content to the world,” he said.
ArabsStock has a professional team to implement and direct such visuals, he added. “They are brilliant in their fields … They were recruited to contribute to developing the largest library of images and videos in the
Middle East.
ArabsStock has a list of models and locations in its database to implement and expand the presented content for website browsers,” he said.
Bin Khanen said that Saudi Arabia was one of the largest and most important markets as global firms were targeting the country to promote adverts and projects, especially electronic and financial projects.
ArabsStock next plans to offer Arabic content to all countries “with suitable classifications, easy access ... with a well-studied plan and clear steps.”
He said that the website would soon be developed in different languages for a wider audience reach, including non-Arab countries.
The platform has not yet released all its content on the site, but will publish it gradually to achieve its main goals.
“We have more than 400,000 (items of) exclusive content, including ready-to-publish images and videos, that will be published gradually and at the right time. We are continuously developing new content to keep pace with events and occasions.”
The online content is now available for purchase at www.arabsstock.com.
- Platform aims to resolve scarcity of Arabic content and cater for producers, designers and marketing companies
