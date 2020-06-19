You are here

New digital media library offers 'real' Arabic content for online use

ArabsStock provides licensed digital content including, but not limited to, images, videos, graphics and audio. The website is likely to be developed in different languages for a wider audience reach, including non-Arab countries. (Supplied)
Lojien Ben Gassem

New digital media library offers ‘real’ Arabic content for online use

  • Platform aims to resolve scarcity of Arabic content and cater for producers, designers and marketing companies
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: ArabsStock offers thousands of exclusive photos and videos for marketers and designers in the region who have been struggling with the quality of relevant content.
The platform, which was launched on June 11, focuses on producing, presenting, and marketing “real” Arabic content, according to ArabsStock representative and partner Khalid Bin Khanen.
The platform also provides different subscription plans for individual and institutional clients, as well as providing custom-made content for brands.
“ArabsStock provides licensed digital content including, but not limited to, images, videos, graphics, and audio,” he told
Arab News.
It aims to resolve the scarcity of Arabic content and cater for producers, designers, marketing companies and electronic media who depend on online content.
“These problems include the visual content displayed by international websites of imaginary Gulf people, who are foreigners in reality and represent Arab-Gulf people in clothes only… they wear Gulf clothing incorrectly,”
he said.
The website currently features stock images of cities and landmarks from the Kingdom, people of all ages, and photos in workplace, leisure and educational settings that can be deployed in a variety of contexts.   
ArabsStock targets Saudis and Gulf citizens to develop content and media that is appropriate for the culture, nature, and style of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
“ArabsStock’s goal is to create profitable opportunities for all creators, including photographers, directors, designers, musicians, and people who aspire to build and enrich the authentic Arabic culture and content, by displaying and licensing the use of their creative content to the world,” he said.
ArabsStock has a professional team to implement and direct such visuals, he added. “They are brilliant in their fields … They were recruited to contribute to developing the largest library of images and videos in the
Middle East.
ArabsStock has a list of models and locations in its database to implement and expand the presented content for website browsers,” he said.
Bin Khanen said that Saudi Arabia was one of the largest and most important markets as global firms were targeting the country to promote adverts and projects, especially electronic and financial projects.
ArabsStock next plans to offer Arabic content to all countries “with suitable classifications, easy access ... with a well-studied plan and clear steps.”
He said that the website would soon be developed in different languages for a wider audience reach, including non-Arab countries.
The platform has not yet released all its content on the site, but will publish it gradually to achieve its main goals.
“We have more than 400,000 (items of) exclusive content, including ready-to-publish images and videos, that will be published gradually and at the right time. We are continuously developing new content to keep pace with events and occasions.”
The online content is now available for purchase at www.arabsstock.com.

Saudis to staycation this summer as Kingdom reopens for domestic travel

Aisha Fareed

Saudis to staycation this summer as Kingdom reopens for domestic travel

JEDDAH: Saudis have welcomed a government announcement that the Kingdom is reopening for domestic tourism, after coronavirus restrictions put a stop to travel for months.
Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib told Al-Arabiya news channel that the ministry was launching a rich domestic tourism program in the summer, saying that 80 percent of citizens shared their interest in visiting local destinations within their country instead of traveling abroad as they usually would.
“We have started to see indicators for some countries in the world that have started to resume tourism, and Saudi Arabia will resume as well at the end of Shawwal (June 21) for 24 hours except for Makkah. We are ready to launch the summer program, we have a rich domestic tourism program in the summer. We did some research and heard from citizens that 80 percent of them want domestic tourism in the summer instead of international tourism.”
He added that the ministry would release the program to the public after it was approved by the Health Ministry and
top committees.
Arab News spoke to Saudis who are planning staycations once the sector unlocks.
“I’m team staycation,” 25-year-old Mohammed Alhumaidhi told Arab News. “I’m a guy who loves hunting, fishing and out-of-reach areas.”
He had a few destinations in mind to visit with family and friends, including NEOM city, but said he would not be able to travel for leisure any time soon as he had some business trips to make first.
Fatimah Saleh said that she had been planning to visit Abha, in southwest Saudi Arabia, for a while and would do so as soon as the ministry’s plan came
into effect.
“I have been nagging my kids to actually move to the south and live there, but they would never leave Jeddah,” the 54-year-old housewife told Arab News. “So we decided to at least visit the capital city of Asir province, Abha.”
Ahmed Sorour, 29, also wanted to visit the south for its “famous nature” but had additional reasons for wanting to stay local.
“I don’t think I’ll be able to afford a vacation outside the country after the salary reduction, and I’m still worried because of the pandemic,” he told Arab News.
Adnan Jamil, who is 31 and a flight attendant, said that his constant traveling meant he had already been able to visit different countries and cities before the pandemic hit. 
“To be honest, I only visited a few cities in my country and I’m ashamed of that as I didn’t get a full picture of my own country,” he told Arab News, saying he wanted to go on a road trip around the Kingdom’s regions with friends.
Abdan Al-Abdan, 29, likes domestic and international tourism. He cited a few factors that influenced an individual or a family’s decision about spending holidays at home or abroad. These included the availability of entertaining and suitable activities, mobility, accessibility, and
most importantly cost.
The activities needed to be easily accessible and have the necessary transport and accommodation in order to be attractive for domestic or international tourists, he said.
“The cost of the activity and what it entails is a crucial factor, especially if the desired activity is not unique to a certain location and can be experienced (elsewhere) through a number of other options,” he told Arab News.
Al-Khatib, who heads the current session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, said that more than 80 million employees in the Arab tourism sector, or part of them, were at risk of losing their jobs due to the repercussions of the global COVID-19 crisis.
The Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism held an emergency meeting on Wednesday and discussed challenges facing the region’s tourism sector due to the pandemic, and ways to overcome the repercussions and stimulate the tourism sector.

