ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday attacks aimed at civilian vessels in the Black Sea were unacceptable, urging Russia and Ukraine to “act responsibly.”

Despite its ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Turkiye has been infuriated by the attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

“It is clear that attacks against civilian vessels and actions that further escalate tensions in the Black Sea serve no one’s interests,” Erdogan told a news conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

“We cannot accept these attacks under any circumstances, regardless of who carries them out or what justification is offered. We call on all parties to act responsibly on this matter,” he said.

Ankara has sent a proposal to Russia and Ukraine to end strikes on civilian ships, but says the two foes have failed to act on it.

“We will continue our talks with the parties concerned with a view to restoring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea,” the Turkish leader said.

“I believe that reaching an agreement on this issue would also give fresh impetus to efforts to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Turkiye has also hosted several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine aiming for a lasting ceasefire and peace deal.

In a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkiye was ready to support efforts to revive the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia and bring the war to an end through negotiations, according to the Turkish leader’s office.