You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis to staycation this summer as Kingdom reopens for domestic travel

Saudis to staycation this summer as Kingdom reopens for domestic travel

Asir region is blessed with attractive nature and weather. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9qem

Updated 28 sec ago
Aisha Fareed

Saudis to staycation this summer as Kingdom reopens for domestic travel

  • About 80 percent of citizens interested in visiting local destinations
Updated 28 sec ago
Aisha Fareed

JEDDAH: Saudis have welcomed a government announcement that the Kingdom is reopening for domestic tourism, after coronavirus restrictions put a stop to travel for months.
Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib told Al-Arabiya news channel that the ministry was launching a rich domestic tourism program in the summer, saying that 80 percent of citizens shared their interest in visiting local destinations within their country instead of traveling abroad as they usually would.
“We have started to see indicators for some countries in the world that have started to resume tourism, and Saudi Arabia will resume as well at the end of Shawwal (June 21) for 24 hours except for Makkah. We are ready to launch the summer program, we have a rich domestic tourism program in the summer. We did some research and heard from citizens that 80 percent of them want domestic tourism in the summer instead of international tourism.”
He added that the ministry would release the program to the public after it was approved by the Health Ministry and top committees.
Arab News spoke to Saudis who are planning staycations once the sector unlocks.
“I’m team staycation,” 25-year-old Mohammed Alhumaidhi told Arab News. “I’m a guy who loves hunting, fishing and out-of-reach areas.”
He had a few destinations in mind to visit with family and friends, including NEOM city, but said he would not be able to travel for leisure any time soon as he had some business trips to make first.
Fatimah Saleh said that she had been planning to visit Abha, in southwest Saudi Arabia, for a while and would do so as soon as the ministry’s plan came into effect.
“I have been nagging my kids to actually move to the south and live there, but they would never leave Jeddah,” the 54-year-old housewife told Arab News. “So we decided to at least visit the capital city of Asir province, Abha.”
Ahmed Sorour, 29, also wanted to visit the south for its “famous nature” but had additional reasons for wanting to stay local.
“I don’t think I’ll be able to afford a vacation outside the country after the salary reduction, and I’m still worried because of the pandemic,” he told Arab News.
Adnan Jamil, who is 31 and a flight attendant, said that his constant traveling meant he had already been able to visit different countries and cities before the pandemic hit. 
“To be honest, I only visited a few cities in my country and I’m ashamed of that as I didn’t get a full picture of my own country,” he told Arab News, saying he wanted to go on a road trip around the Kingdom’s regions with friends.
Abdan Al-Abdan, 29, likes domestic and international tourism. He cited a few factors that influenced an individual or a family’s decision about spending holidays at home or abroad. These included the availability of entertaining and suitable activities, mobility, accessibility, and most importantly cost.
The activities needed to be easily accessible and have the necessary transport and accommodation in order to be attractive for domestic or international tourists, he said.
“The cost of the activity and what it entails is a crucial factor, especially if the desired activity is not unique to a certain location and can be experienced (elsewhere) through a number of other options,” he told Arab News.
Al-Khatib, who heads the current session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, said that more than 80 million employees in the Arab tourism sector, or part of them, were at risk of losing their jobs due to the repercussions of the global COVID-19 crisis.
The Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism held an emergency meeting on Wednesday and discussed challenges facing the region’s tourism sector due to the pandemic, and ways to overcome the repercussions and stimulate the tourism sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Top Saudi titles in catalogue of 44 Arab movies being released by Netflix

Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

Top Saudi titles in catalogue of 44 Arab movies being released by Netflix

  • Several titles will stream globally to 183 million members worldwide
Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading internet entertainment service Netflix is releasing a new catalogue of 44 movies by Arab directors, including Youssef Chahine, Youssry Nasrallah, Nadine Labaki, Moustapha Akkad, Anne Marie Jacir, Laila Marrakchi and many more.
Among them are various Saudi titles that have made their debut this year on Netflix, such as the newly released and first Saudi thriller and drama series, “Whispers,” the award-winning short film collection “Six Windows in the Desert,” and the first Saudi animation movie, “Masameer.”
The new catalogue combines cinematic masterpieces with contemporary rising stars from the Arab world’s entertainment industry, providing Arab talent with a platform to gain more fans globally.
Netflix members will have the opportunity to rediscover movies that constitute an important part of Arab film heritage.
The stories come from the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Algeria and Sudan.
“We want more people around the world to have access to great stories and have the chance to see their lives represented on screen,” said Netflix MENAT Director of Content Acquisitions Nuha El-Tayeb.
“We also believe that great stories come from anywhere and can travel everywhere, connecting with audiences far beyond their place or language of origin,” El-Tayeb added.
“We’re honored to share these classic and contemporary films with our members in the Arab world and globally.”
Licensed from Front Row Filmed Entertainment, some of the films are already on the service and the majority will be available on Netflix starting
June 18.
Several titles will stream globally to 183 million members worldwide.
All the films will include subtitles relevant to those countries where they are streaming, in either English, Arabic or French.

Topics: Netflix Saudi Arabia

Related

Lifestyle
Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here
Lifestyle
Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

Latest updates

Coronavirus medical aid arrives in Yemen
Klobuchar exits VP contention, says Biden should pick black woman
Yemeni tribes in Al-Bayda province revolt against Houthis
No anesthesia, no oxygen: Lebanon hospitals flatline as cash crisis hits
Trump presidency in turmoil after bombshell book, Supreme Court vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.