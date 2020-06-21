You are here

Tunisians protesting over jobs clash with police after arrest of activist

A protester from Tunisia's Tataouine region throws stones during clashes with security forces, firing tear gas, amidst a demonstration in the southern city on June 21, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Protesters are demanding authorities to provide jobs in the gas and oil sectors, fluffing a 2017 promise
TATAOUINE: Protesters demanding jobs in Tunisia's energy sector blocked roads with blazing tyres on Sunday after the arrest of an activist, as security forces responded with tear gas.
For weeks, demonstrators have erected a protest camp in the southern Tataouine region demanding authorities make good on a 2017 promise to provide jobs in the gas and oil sectors to thousands of unemployed.
They have blocked roads around the El-Kamour pumping station to prevent tanker trucks from entering the facility but so far the protest had been largely peaceful.
On Sunday, however, it turned violent after the arrest of an activist "wanted" by the authorities, the governor of Tataouine, Adel Werghi, told a local radio.
The activist, arrested the night before, was identified as Tarek Haddad, the spokesman for the protesters.
An AFP correspondent said demonstrators set tyres ablaze in Tataouine and pelted security forces with stones demanding his release.
Security forces responded with tear gas and the situation remained tense in the afternoon, with intermittent clashes taking place.
The governor said it was "illegal" for protesters, who have been demonstrating for more than a month, to block roads with tents "which they have set up in the middle of streets".
In 2017, protesters had blockaded the El-Kamour pumping station for three months demanding jobs.
The sit-in ended after the employment minister signed a deal with representatives of the protesters, brokered by the powerful Tunisian trade union confederation UGTT, pledging to invest 80 million Tunisian dinars a year (almost $28 million) in Tataouine.
The UGTT said the promise was never kept.

Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams

  • The health ministry was laying on 2,500 ambulances and providing a doctor for each school
  • Nearly 670,000 pupils from state and private schools, and 128,000 from religious schools, were due to sit the exams
CAIRO: Hundreds of thousands of Egyptian high-school pupils armed with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers started their final exams on Sunday, despite objections from some parents worried about spreading the coronavirus.
The health ministry was laying on 2,500 ambulances and providing a doctor for each school. Any student with a high temperature is meant to have their exam postponed or sit it in isolation.
The students had their temperatures taken in the morning, before being seated at desks spaced apart from one another.
Nearly 670,000 pupils from state and private schools, and 128,000 from religious schools, were due to sit the exams. They come at a time when Egypt has seen an acceleration of coronavirus cases, with confirmed infections surging to 53,758, including 2,106 deaths.
Authorities have been gradually easing restrictions on movement, though schools and universities have remained shut since March.
The head of Egypt’s doctors’ syndicate had called for the exams to be postponed, private newspaper Al-Youm Al-Sabaa reported, and some parents expressed concern about their children’s safety.
“Honestly I was worried, and am still worried, because someone in the class might have something (be infected) without having informed the administration on the way in,” said Ayman Mahmoud, whose two sons were taking exams in Cairo.
Authorities said they had taken all necessary precautions and the education ministry offered students an option to postpone to the next academic year without any penalty.
End-of-year exams were canceled for younger pupils, who submitted online research papers instead.
As in other countries, many coronavirus cases in Egypt are believed to go unreported. The higher education minister cited a study on June 1 estimating that the actual number of cases could be up to five times higher than the reported figure.

