Britain condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Houthi attacks, “which cast further doubt on their claims to want peace.” (File/Reuters)
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

  • The Houthis have launched eight drones and three ballistic missiles towards Riyadh
LONDON: Britain on Tuesday condemned a misisle and drone attack on Saudi Arabia launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia.
“I condemn these latest attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis, and their continued offensives within Yemen which cast further doubt on their claims to want peace,” Raab said in a statement.
The Houthis have launched eight drones and three ballistic missiles toward the capital Riyadh between late Monday and early Tuesday, Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
“With over a million Yemenis believed to have contracted coronavirus, it is more vital than ever that the Houthis cease their hostilities and allow the UN-led humanitarian response to get on with saving Yemeni lives,” he added.
(With Reuters)

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

  • The Houthis have launched 8 drones and 3 ballistic missiles towards the city
  • The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said
Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.
The Houthis have launched eight drones and three ballistic missiles towards the city between late Monday and early Tuesday, coalition’s spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Earlier on Monday,  Al-Maliki said that the Houthi militia “launched a number of unmanned (booby-trapped) drones at civilians and civilian objects” from Sa’dah in Yemen. Two were targeting Najran and the other was targeting Jazan.
The Iran-backed militants have targeted Saudi Arabia with 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones in total, he added.

