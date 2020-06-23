Britain condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday condemned a misisle and drone attack on Saudi Arabia launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia.
“I condemn these latest attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis, and their continued offensives within Yemen which cast further doubt on their claims to want peace,” Raab said in a statement.
The Houthis have launched eight drones and three ballistic missiles toward the capital Riyadh between late Monday and early Tuesday, Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
“With over a million Yemenis believed to have contracted coronavirus, it is more vital than ever that the Houthis cease their hostilities and allow the UN-led humanitarian response to get on with saving Yemeni lives,” he added.
(With Reuters)
