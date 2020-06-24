You are here

Oil price rebounds as virus lockdowns are eased

Brent touched $44 a barrel. (File/Reuters)
Updated 24 June 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The rebound in oil prices grew on Tuesday amid fresh signs that world economies are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent, the global benchmark, touched $44 a barrel at one stage in European trading — its highest level since early March — as more countries lifted lockdown restrictions.
Stock markets also took heart from hopes of an end to trade confrontation between China and the US, when President Donald Trump said a deal was “fully intact.”
Oil traders digested a new report from experts at consultancy Energy Aspects showing that the fall in demand because of the pandemic was significantly lower than previously estimated.
Chief oil analyst Amrita Sen said: “It turns out that global oil demand fell by less than 20 percent, around 18.5 million barrels per day at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in April, when most of the northern hemisphere — home to 90 percent of global manufacturing — was shut down.”
Many analysts calculated at the time that the lockdowns had reduced global demand by about 30 million barrels a day.
While that is good for the global economic recovery, it puts oil producing nations in a quandary. The historic cuts in output agreed in April by the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “were more severe than required,” Sen said.
More supply has since been taken out through voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and others, and a strict compliance regime.
Some OPEC+ members want the current reduction level of 9.6 million barrels per day to be extended for a further month, but Russian officials see no need for the cuts to be extended.
Rising demand and a drawdown of stocks would be ammunition for Russia and others who want to add supply when the current cuts deal expires at the end of June.

Abu Dhabi wins $10bn FDI in gas pipeline deal

Updated 24 June 2020
Frank Kane

  • Major investment pact highlights appetite for regional energy assets despite fall in oil prices, experts say
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, has pulled off a large foreign direct investment (FDI) deal with a transaction to sell a stake in its gas pipeline network to an international consortium of investors for $10.1 billion.

The deal, between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation (ADNOC) and some of the most prominent global names in infrastructure investment, is the latest in a series of transactions that have seen ADNOC bring big foreign investors into its energy industry.

Sultan Al-Jaber, UAE minister of state and ADNOC CEO, said: “We are pleased to once again partner with some of the world’s leading global infrastructure and institutional investors in what marks the region’s largest energy infrastructure investment.”

He told Bloomberg TV: “Given the global economic climate, it is a great endorsement of ADNOC and the UAE’s world-class assets.”

The new investors comprise some of the biggest institutional players in infrastructure projects, led by US firm Global Infrastructure Partners, Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

Investment experts said the deal, which values the pipeline network at $20.7 billion, highlighted the attraction of regional energy assets despite the fall in global oil prices since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tarek Fadlallah, CEO of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, told Arab News: “This shows there is still appetite for fossil-fuel related assets in the Middle East.”

Other investors in the gas pipeline network included NH Investment and Securities, the second-largest bank in South Korea, and Italian investment firm SNAM.

The foreign investors will acquire 49 percent of a new ADNOC subsidiary, which will have leasing rights to 38 gas pipelines spanning 982 km for a period of 20 years, in return for a volume-based tariff subject to upper and lower caps.

“The innovative transaction structure allows ADNOC to tap new pools of global institutional investment capital, while at the same time maintaining full operating control over the assets included as part of the investment,” a statement added.

Al-Jaber insisted that ADNOC’s focus would remain on cost control, despite the cash the new deal would throw up, in the middle of a volatile period for world energy markets.

“In today’s low-price environment, we must focus on the things we know we can control and that is, of course, our cost. We need to remain agile. We will continue to stay laser-focused on cost, efficiency, optimization and preserving our resources,” he said.

Adebayo Ogunlesi, chairman and managing partner of GIP, said: “ADNOC’s gas network is a core piece of midstream infrastructure in the UAE, and this transaction presents a unique opportunity to invest in an asset of this quality and importance, while also supporting ADNOC in its smart growth strategy.”

Some investors have backed away from fossil fuel-related assets in the global debate about climate change, but Ziad Hindo, chief investment officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, said: “This strategic transaction is attractive as it provides us with a stake in a high-quality infrastructure asset with stable long-term cash flows, which will help us deliver on our pension promise.”

